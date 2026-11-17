× Expand Photo courtesy of Gregg Daigle of Gold Standard Gold Standard Gold Standard

With members hailing from Green Bay and Appleton, Gold Standard has an updated take on string band music.

The band’s recent album Show Us What You Love! is built on instrumentation; Gregg Daigle’s guitar and mandolin, Loren Dempster’s cello, Ian Moore’s bass ukulele and Kate Stenson’s violin. Moore and Stenson provide lead vocals, and the group’s rich multi part harmonies push the songs skyward.

At times Dempster and Stenson’s collaborative sound hints at a string section and beyond. Dempster previously toured with the Merce Cunningham Dance Company and performed with Joe McPhee’s quartet.

The easy call is to file the band under bluegrass—Daigle’s flatpicking certainly recalls some of the genre’s leading lights, yet the songs veer from Moore’s self-explanatory “Too Optimistic” to the darker realities of “Someone to Talk To” with its reference to the tragedy on Menasha’s Friendship Trail a decade ago.

Stenson’s “Wrong Side of the Tracks” deals with addiction and redemption. She says the ambiguity of the song helps addicts of all kinds relate to its message: “It’s never too late to ask for help.” Moore’s “No Good Country Girl” plugs the band squarely into the bluegrass lineage and the album’s finale “Everything is Clear” resolves with a blast of acapella vocal harmony.

Making lemons from lemonade, when the band learned Saturday, via social media, their Milwaukee debut at Nashville North was cancelled they simply rebooked the gig at Linneman’s.