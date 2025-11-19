Grammy-Winning Bluesman Cedric Burnside at Turner Hall Ballroom

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cedric Burnside Cedric Burnside Cedric Burnside

Legacy. It’s a linchpin of what makes the blues such a vibrant and vital musical genre and a big part of the spirit of the strain that wends its way out of the Mississippi Delta region and around the world.

A major torchbearer of this sound and tradition is coming to Turner Hall Ballroom on December 5. Cedric Burnside is the progeny of storied guitar-playing singer-songwriter R.L. Burnside, who passed on in 2005. For the late blues giant whose family lovingly called him “Big Daddy,” grandson Cedric has made a name for himself as a drummer and guitarist and an artist whose 2021 outing, “I Be Trying,” earned him his third Grammy nomination and first win for Best Traditional Blues Album.

Now the 47-year-old Burnside has released Hill Country Love, a 14-song collection banged out over the span of two days. Helping with the heavy lifting was childhood friend Luther Dickinson (co-founder of the North Mississippi Allstars and son of legendary Memphis producer/musician Jim Dickinson). Burnside was thrilled to work with Dickinson on this no-frills affair that benefitted from a stripped-down sound of slide guitar, harp and a minimal groove, juiced along by the acoustics of a building Burnside purchased that was slated to be a juke joint.

Voices of Mississippi

“I have to say one of my favorite parts of this album was working with my brother from another mother—Luther Dickinson,” Burnside explained. “We were on ‘The Voices of Mississippi Tour’ and I had bought this building. Even though it needed a lot of work and it didn’t work out (as a juke joint), I got a chance to play my guitar in there and listened to the acoustics, which sounded awesome. I mentioned that to Luther on the road. I didn’t think about recording this album in that building until he said something about it. When he said that if it sounded that good, why don’t we record in there, I decided we should do that. The sound was great, and it was just an all-around great thing.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

A humble and faithful man, Burnside oozes gratitude, be it for the life lessons his “Big Daddy” taught him or having the privilege to record this latest batch of songs, which was originally recorded at the end of 2021, before he won his Grammy.

With a ton of good mojo in his back pocket, Burnside has been bringing the blues gospel to the masses in a manner he’s been honing ever since he started playing in local juke joints at the tender age of 10. Fans can expect more of the same when they see him on his current tour.

Kick up the Dust

“I can tell you that we’re definitely going to bring out a bunch of energy, so be ready to kick up a little dust and dance a little bit,” Burnside said with a laugh. “I’m going to bring the truth. I like to think my music is the truth and I like to write it according to how I live my life. I just want people to be able to relate to it.”

A man is only as good as his roots, and with as formidable a personage as R.L. Burnside serving as a father figure and musical mentor, it’s not surprising to see the success Cedric Burnside has achieved, especially in recent years. “Big Daddy” brought his son out on tour as a drummer when the younger Burnside was only 13.

“I have to give props to my ‘Big Daddy,’ and of course, the good Lord for allowing me to experience such a life,” Burnside said. “Just watching him as a kid—his overall aura was beautiful, and not just his guitar playing and singing. His aura was so great to me and to a lot of the audience. I thank him for giving me the first opportunity in life to play music.”

Paying Homage

Not surprisingly, “Big Daddy” was in the younger Burnside’s head when his name was announced for that Grammy win. The idea of paying homage to their musical forefathers is a hallmark of generations of blues players ranging from Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan to Robert Cray and Buddy Guy. It’s a sentiment woven into Burnside’s character and spirit alongside this ever-present gratitude and humility.

“When they called my name, I have to say it was a beautiful feeling,” Burnside recalled. “It wasn’t just about winning the Grammy, but I saw my ‘Big Daddy.’ I saw his face smiling. I saw Miss Jessie Mae Hemphill, Mr. Otha Turner, Junior Kimbrough and all those guys. They just popped in my head. As I was running up there to get that Grammy, all I could do was think that I did it. And I didn’t just do it for myself—I did it for the whole region. I did it for Hill Country (of Mississippi). It hasn’t been done before. There have been a lot of accolades for all these old legends. I’m just grateful to be one of the grandchildren they showed the ropes to. To get the Grammy and bring it home to Mississippi—the Hill Country—it was a beautiful feeling.”