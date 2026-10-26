Grooving with Jerry Grillo

Expand Photo courtesy of Jerry Grillo Jerry Grillo and Anthony Deutsch Jerry Grillo and Anthony Deutsch

Singer Jerry Grillo takes an ornate chair in the corner of his favorite new place, The Deep Groove on Brady Street. The corner coffee shop-bar is alive with past centuries—the 19th in décor and the 20th for sonic ambiance, provided by a turntable with LPs, not Spotify, Pandora or some other algorithmic substitute. The Deep Groove also hosts performances by live musicians, Grillo among them.

The Deep Groove’s eclectic offerings include jazz, proving Grillo with a new option after the disappointing demise of the Jazz Estate earlier this year. Grillo praises the Estate, including manager Dave Cornils. “He put so much work into it,” Grillo says. “He did the sound; he did the ticketing. He was always on task.”

Grillo grew up in Bob Dylan’s hometown, Hibbing, MN, and has been singing in public since his Duluth college days when he debuted with a vocal quartet. After moving to Milwaukee, he performed musical theater with the Milwaukee Players (Company, Cabaret) and sang in a ‘70s pop group, Sweet Earth.

When he retired from his day job teaching at John Marshall High School, he decided to devote the rest of his life to music. He enrolled in the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, studying voice with Jackie Allen, and became a jazz singer—when he wasn’t singing Broadway standards. From the ‘90s through the ‘00s, he released nearly a dozen albums, including CDs with band leader Nick Contino and pianist Lynne Arriale. Grillo came late to songwriting and has written a handful of originals. His peppy “My Hometown Milwaukee” was honored in a 2022 proclamation by Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The Jazz Estate gave him the opportunity to perform regularly. “That was my strength,” he insists. “If I don’t sing, I’m gone. If I cannot sing somewhere, life is just not the same.”

Since the Estate closed, Grillo performed an elaborate show of singing and storytelling, weaving his life with the music of his life. “Each song referenced a part of my life,” he says, including Frankie Avalon—he grew up with ‘50s AM radio—and Barbra Streisand—in 1965 he traveled with his friends from Duluth to New York to see her in Funny Girl. “Each song represents a moment. It’s almost like the book I’ll never write.”

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For his next performance, at The Deep Groove, he’ll focus on jazz, playing in a duo with pianist Anthony Deutsch. Grillo and Deutsch have been together off and on over the past 12 years, starting at Angelo’s Piano Lounge. The have an intuitive musical relationship. “When I sing with him, I’m a much better singer,” Grillo says.

They have performed the Johnny Mercer/Hoagy Carmichael classic “Skylark” since their first gig and closed the Estate with that number. “There wasn’t a peep in the room,” Grillo continues. “A jam session usually isn’t quiet. The audience is usually having a good time, not necessarily listening to every song. There were 50 people in the room when we did ‘Skylark’ and no one said a word.”

Jerry Grillo and Anthony Deutsch will perform on Thursday, October 29 at The Deep Groove, 1200 E. Brady Street.