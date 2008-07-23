The Heavyheads Up Their Game

×

Acautious optimism has permeated Milwaukee's once demoralized music scene. As local bands through a mix of talent, vision and, perhaps most importantly, strategic self-promotion begin to make a name for themselves and as radio stations and print publications make a more visible effort to cover the local scene, there's an increasing sense that Milwaukee musicians may now actually have a shot at national exposure. That feeling is certainly driving The Heavyheads.

“Evenjust a couple years ago, there wasn’t a lot going on in the Milwaukee scene,but now that bands are starting to get attention, it’s really motivating,”Heavyhe ads bassist Scott Oakesexplains. “Will Phalen and the Stereo Addicts, a band that we’ve played with,are doing some great stuff, and I’m surprised with the press that they’vereceived. Fever Marlene are doing great things, established bands like Maritimeare touring, and newer bands like John the Savage are getting a great buzz.Whereas a couple years ago our band might have been playing our shows with nohopes of moving beyond Milwaukee , now there’ssome hope that Milwaukee ’smusic scene might draw regional or national attention.”

Oakessays this hope motivated The Heavyhe ads to bring their A-game on the five-piece’s latest record, Down at the Heels, which hones the rustic, ’70s-styled rock oftheir 2006 debut. This time around there are more keyboards and mandolin in themix, as well as some stalwart backing vocals from area gospel singer KeshenaArmon.

“Ourdebut was really kind of a glorified demo,” Oakes admits. “We threw it togetherquickly just because we had eight songs we wanted to record. Down at the Heels, though, we put a lotmore money and effort into. It’s just a huge step forward.”

Theyrecorded the album this spring in Chicago with producer Neil Strauch, who co-engineered Iron & Wine’s latest album.“We really wanted someone who would give us good feedback and be painfullyhonest rather than let us just run roughshod over the sessions,” Oakes says.

Thegroup also made an effort to freshen their sound, drawing from modern acts likeWilco and My Morning Jacket in addition to core influences like the AllmanBrothers and The Band, and trying to stave off the many Black Crowes comparisonstheir debut attracted.

“We’reexcited with how it turned out, and I think we’re seeing a little momentum,”Oakes says. “The first couple years we spent playing in support of our debutwere pretty stagnant, playing the same places for the same people. But nowwe’re getting some good press and some big shows. We’ve played Summerfest andRiverSplash this summer, and we have the State Fair and the Harley-Davidsonanniversary coming up. We’re just hoping that the album catches on around town,and that people see we really do have something to offer the Milwaukee music scene.”