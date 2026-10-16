‘Inside a Dream: The Music of David Lynch’ Celebrates the Late Surrealist Filmmaker's Work

Expand Poster by Kenzi Rayelle Inside a Dream: The Music of David Lynch

On Saturday, October 17, The Argo (334 E. Silver Spring Dr.) transforms into the Roadhouse from popular TV series Twin Peaks for Inside a Dream: The Music of David Lynch. Directed by Aidan White, the production pays tribute to the surreal imagination of the beloved late filmmaker with a nine-piece band, recreation of the Red Room and renditions of songs from Twin Peaks and films like Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and Eraserhead. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show at 8 p.m.

Inside A Dream originated in 2021 from a Twin Peaks gallery night hosted by now-closed vintage store Alive and Fine in Bay View. As part of the event, White and other musicians played songs from the series at Cactus Club. “The evening was electric,” White recalls. “I was in awe of the musicianship on stage and getting to hear Angelo Badalamenti's incredible scores alongside a room full of equally passionate Peaks fans.”

Having become a devoted fan of Lynch’s work during Covid times, White left that night with the idea for an immersive production that explored Lynch’s filmography as well as Twin Peaks. Joining forces with a number of local musicians and with the help of his fiancé and co-producer Kenzi Rayelle, he developed Inside A Dream and debuted it at The Cooperage in 2022. “We've always aimed to provide something that feels like more than just a rehash of the music: a show that lives somewhere between immersive art exhibit and musical theater,” White explains. “Over the past four years, the band has grown in size, we've created an original short film, our stage design has become more intentional, we've taken the show on the road and our catalogue of music continues to grow.”

After Lynch’s passing in January 2025, White and crew decided to take a break, focus on other things and reassess the production’s future. In order to properly celebrate and pay their respects, the musicians added more theatrical elements, material and decorations to the show; this year, Detroit dark synth duo Vermes (Via Mardot and Vernon Badlove) will open the night. “I love the fact that our venue this year, The Argo, was once an old movie theater, which is a fitting place for this kind of show,” White adds.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Besides White, the musicians of Inside a Dream are Kenzi Rayelle, Anna Brink, Ousia Moon, Allen Russell, Olivia Dobbs, Luis Solis-Trinidad, Paul Westfahl and Nick Buendia. Tickets can be purchased here; advance tickets will be entered to win one of two Twin Peaks merch packages that include a limited edition poster, a replica of the Twin Peaks Saturn lamp, a t-shirt and two stickers. Follow @inside_a_dream_mke on Instagram for more information.