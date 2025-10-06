Jazz is Back at the Estate

× Expand Photo by Kevin Lynch Heirloom at The Estate

For a jazz club to survive since 1977, especially in Milwaukee, you'd have to think it just might be haunted by cats, as in a place of nine lives, where a tail may sway or wiggle, but typically swings and sometimes even forms an S curve, akin to Miles Davis's famous posture while soloing.

The Estate (a.k.a The Jazz Estate) has never been blessed with Miles in person. But jazz, America's indigenous art form, is now a long, strong international language spoken by many practitioners, including such famous Estate performers as Joe Henderson, Tom Harrell, The Bad Plus, Harry Connick Jr., Cedar Walton, Eddie Gomez and Little Jimmy Scott and Milwaukee-bred stars like Brian Lynch, Lynne Arriale, and Davd Hazeltine, among others.

Cat tails are a serious theme here, as current owner John Dye has transformed the joint into one the city's most sophisticated cocktail hangouts, befitting hip culture, jazz or no jazz.

So the music has faded into the club's ether several times over the years. But give this city some props for helping to revive venue's music.

Hometown Milwaukee

There are reasons why local jazz singer Jerry Grillo has made Milwaukee his own in a celebrated recorded anthem titled "My Hometown, Milwaukee" just as he's made The Estate his artistic and cocktailed home away from home. The song won a 2023 WAMI Award for "Most Unique Song" and a mayoral proclamation for "Milwaukee Day" in May of 2022. The mayor helped cement the venue's reputation in Milwaukee lore, at least obliquely, like the proverbial cat standing slyly in the bandstand shadows. Grillo's song is colorfully celebratory and self-deprecating, again, pure Milwaukee.

In other words, this town has a still underappreciated modern legacy of jazz performance and radio. Think of the indomitable and peripatetic radio host Ron Cuzner, WHAD's Michael Hanson, or WMSE's Jim Glynn and Dr. Sushi, or Howard Austin and WYMS programming in the 1980s and '90s. They all helped sustain jazz consciousness and lifeblood for the sake of live events, which Cuzner frequently emceed during his many years as the city's pied piper of airwaves jazz. The community of jazz that has sustained the local culture over those years has included, along with The Estate, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the Milwaukee Jazz Gallery and its offspring, the JGCA, The Pfister Hotel's Blu nightclub and Mason Street Grill, Transfer Pizzeria Cafe and the Milwaukee Jazz Institute, an exemplary recent education and concertizing organization.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Intimacy and Persistence

This is all to put one uber-cozy and eccentrically configured East Side club in its rightful historical context. The Estate endured nearly devastating losses during COVID. A small miracle of persistence? The intimacy and modest size have seemingly put it beyond the perceived employment of many regional jazz artists who might have ostensibly outgrown such neighborhood venues, such as renowned cutting-edge Chicago saxophonist Ken Vandermark, as Dave Cornils expained recently in an East Side coffeeshop. "He told me a lot of venues don't invite us," Cornil relates.

Esoteric Mixology?

Who's Dave Cornils? A new cat in town? He's a 40-ish gatekeeper of themusic, the latest Estate manager and music booker. He's actually been a Dye right-hand man, a barkeeper par excellence who had to memorize the five-to-six hundred drink recipes Dye requires for Byrant's, his showcase cocktail lounge. There's no menu there, so Cornils had to ask a customer what she likes, read her response and whirl up a wizard's brew. Doubtless his improbable acumen at this weighty task helped Dye decide Cornils had the chops to book good jazz and related music.

Those duties might actually be easier than all the esoteric mixology, with some artist website assistance. "It's been fun, a challenge for anerdy, encyclopedic brain," he says with measured self-regard. How did he get into jazz? "My parents were not a jazz family. So this was an offshoot of rebellion. Whatever they didn't like must be cool. I learned from records and listening to WMSE, which was like going down a rabbit's hole. Jazz there is a bottomless pit, but it also keeps you humble." Jazz guitarist Andrew Trim enhanced Cornil's education when he became a fellow bartender.

The manager's formal education and professional background is in graphic design. "I've built up the club's calender with a rotation of local performers, a young crop of comers with drive," he says. Those include the sparkling quartet Heirloom, which just played the Estate for a release event for their excellent debut album Familiar Beginnings. Others include The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken and vocalist-pianist Faith Hatch. Maybe the essence of the place's straight-ahead jazz legacy is exemplified currently by virtuoso Milwaukee trumpeter Eric Jacobson, who performed "Joyspring: The Music of Clifford Brown" in early October, inflaming the historic post-bop fire for the present.

Out of Town and Local

Among compelling out-of-towners on deck include Chicagoans guitarist and Blue Note recording artist Fareed Haque who returns October 18, cornetist Josh Berman on October 10, and East Coast saxophonist-composer Caroline Davis on November 7. "Berman is aways interesting including the way he moves his body to his music. You can be deaf and know what he's playing," Cornils quips.

Even local artists are getting their financial due. A new policy has each set being a separate show and cover charge. "It's the only way to make enough money for the musicians, given that the place seats 60 maximum," Cornils says. About a dozen choice seats are ultra-intimate with the stage—a couple feet away and not elevated from them. The majority of audience seating extends in two long wings on each side of the stage, one including the bar. Right behind the close-up seats is a narrow walkway and wall shelf for drinks of standing listeners, and then the restrooms. So, improbable as it seems, a seat on one of these two enclosed thrones can provide some of the best music acoustics you'll find in town.

If such musical and mixological magic can happen at the Estate, may it live on forever.