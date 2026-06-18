Kitty Soft Paw: A Fun, Adventurous, and Endlessly Amusing Band Embarking on a Rocking Summer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kitty Soft Paw Kitty Soft Paw (KSP) - 2026 Kitty Soft Paw (2026)

Kitty Soft Paw (aka KSP) is an indie rock band based out of the greater Milwaukee area whose sound is not confined to any one genre. Composed of vocalist Billy O’Neill, guitarists Brad Smith and David Weis, bassist Larry Hanlon and drummer Rick Hagopian, they recently played a show at the Vivarium with the Smithereens. That night they released their new tracks featuring Chad Smith, the Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and brother to Brad.

KSP is set to play at Summefest. They sat down to discuss their musical origins, the joys of performing, and their new album.

When asked what led to the formation of Kitty Soft Paw, guitarist Brad Smith said, “Rick is my brother-in-law, so we have been jamming a lot. He has a rich history of playing in local bands, and we wanted to do an original thing, so he was up for it. I’ve been writing songs since a teen, so that’s the nucleus. The rest of the band formed by knowing each other primarily because the other four of us have children in the Wauwatosa School District. So, we got to know each other through our kids, which is kind of a cool way to get to know someone. Bassist Larry Hanlon and our other guitarist, David Weis, have been friends since their wives knew each other from school, so it was sort of an organic connection.

“Finding Billy was the most random. There was a neighborhood Halloween party, and he was dressed as Dracula and scaring the children. He stayed in character the whole night. I thought, ‘If this guy can sing, he would be great on stage.’”

Different Backgrounds

As it turned out, O’Neill already had a singing career with a Chicago band called Oh My God. “They had a record deal and toured the nation,” Smith continued. “He brings that experience to our band. So, we got lucky that we all had similar interests, but we were all different too. That is special about our band, and frankly, a lot of the bands I like. The band members all come from different backgrounds and when they come together, they create something unique. Like a great cocktail. Different flavors create a new, greater flavor.”

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The band loves to play live, and it shows. So many unexpected experiences develop in the throes of a performance. It includes a tiki torch falling and starting a stage fire at their first Summerfest show. As the band scrambled to put out the fire, Billy dropped to his knees and did his best Hendrix impression over his flaming guitar at the Monterey Pop festival.

“We got banned from the Uline stage but have played other stages since,” Smith recalled. “Dave likes to jump into the audience during a solo, and recently he was met with an air guitarist ready to join in. Chad Smith and Dennis Diken of the Smithereens joined us and performed on stage. Those moments go beyond the plan and thrill the crowd. To see Chad move air in a club setting was something to behold! That night was photographed at Ope! Brewery, and today is memorialized on the wall.”

Recording ‘Catalyst’

In 2019, they played their first public show and have been getting better with every show and every recording. “We’re at a good spot right now,” Smith said, “to release and promote our first album, Catalyst.

Regarding the recording process for their new album, Smith explained, “We’re a live band, we come from live experience, and we love it because we gel on stage. We love creating in the moment and the crowd enjoys that too. But recording is ‘OK, what exactly do you want to do and what opportunities do you have to change it?’ So, the process is kind of nerve-wracking, but like anything, the risk is high and the reward is too.

O’Neill added, “I think every song is a snapshot of the song because, even though it’s taken a little while from the first day we went in to record to the last day, we did not spend a ton of time in the studio. Even though it takes longer than you think, we didn’t beat anything to death and so, all of them are snapshots, a version of the song that we put out there for recording. When you see us live, obviously, it’ll be a lot like it, but our live performances might have some variations on that, so I see it as these being snapshots of the song we have.”

Smith said that the band always wanted to play at the Vivarium.

“That place has great sound and a great sound engineer. We talked to the venue, and they said to find a band coming to town that you think would be a good fit.” They contacted the Vivarium when they heard The Smithereens were coming to town. “Fortunately, in my previous life working for Hal Leonard (world-renowned songbook and method publisher based in Milwaukee), we did some work with The Smithereens, and I got to know their drummer, Dennis Diken. I contacted Dennis and he helped pave the way. Just great timing. That show was a revelation, as it all can together. We are ready to perform at the next level. All our own music, to an audience that craves the sound of a band, that is clicking.”

Kitty Soft Paw’s album, Catalyst is streaming on all the main sites and can also be downloaded through their BandCamp site. CDs with liner notes and stickers can be bought on Bandcamp and at local record shops like Volta, Rush Mor and Lilliput Records. KSP will perform at Summerfest on June 26, 6:15 p.m. on the Briggs and Stratton Stage.