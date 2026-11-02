Larry Penn’s Enduring Legacy

Expand Image courtesy of Sharon "Penn" Monahan Larry Pen 2026 Tribute Concert poster A poster for the 2026 Larry Pen Tribute Concert

Milwaukee’s Larry Penn was never on “Star Search,” but celebrity was never his goal. The burly Teamster wanted to reach people and he reached them in remarkable numbers.

The folksinger toured festivals around the world, reaching as far as Russia. His enormous catalog encompassed songs about trucks and trains, and the value of family, as well as organized labor. One of his more whimsical numbers, “I’m a Little Cookie,” was recorded by Pete Seeger on Live at Carnegie Hall, was covered by dozens of other artists and became the theme song for a CBC kids’ show. He ranged widely for topics, addressing pollution with “Plastic in the Trees” and minimum-wage work on “Tommy the Dishwasher.” Penn released 10 albums including one with his younger Milwaukee acolyte, Lil Rev, Around the Campfire (2012).

Every year since his death in 2014, a Milwaukee tribute concert has been organized in Penn’s name. This year’s event features performances by Rev along with Will Branch, Jim Ohlschmidt, Ed Ellis, Bob and Diana Suckiel, John Stano and Joe Kudlada.

“Lil Rev was a teenager when he became interested in my dad’s music—he speaks about following my dad around watching his gigs and becoming his regular groupie,” says the event’s co-organizer, Penn’s daughter, Sharon Monahan. “Rev is an accomplished musician but fell in love with traditional folk music. In my dad’s later years when he had failing health, he was able to continue to perform with the help of Lil Rev.

Lil Rev calls my dad is mentor and promised him that he would continue his legacy. We would not be able to do this concert without Rev’s leg work and time.”

Aside from promoting the annual tribute concert, Monahan has become “the keeper of all things Larry Penn.” “I have been sifting through the 87 years of his life that has been kept in CDs, pictures, videos, letters, scrap books and boxes of stuff,” she explains. “I have been putting everything on larrypenn.com. Right now, anyone can purchase his CDs and digital music there. I have been scanning everything! I am also working on a special project that will highlight My dad’s extensive talents and interests. He lived a long, interesting and rich life.”

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Penn’s songs were direct reflections of his interests and concerns. What did he love and what made him really angry?

“My dad got involved in the ‘60s social justice movement, then that evolved into fighting for labor unions, supporting labor strikes and fighting for the worker,” Monahan says. ‘He was passionate about workers making a living wage, especially when corporations were making bank on the ‘sweat of the brow’ of the workers.”

Penn had a lighter, whimsical side. “He also wrote many songs about trucks and trains,” she continues. “He also wrote children’s tunes, tragedies and history. He was passionate about preserving the history of the workers, history of important news events or stories and certainly the history of the railroad, hobos and railroad graffiti. What made my dad angry was seeing injustice—he stood up for the ‘little guy’ the worker and the marginalized.”

Had he lived to the present day, Penn doubtless would have had much to say about the political situation through his songs. And yet, “My dad’s songs are timeless—they tell stories of history they tell stories of labor, they tell stories of trucks and trains, they tell stories of love. His words are simple and poetic and if you listen, you may learn something,” Monahan concludes.

The Larry Penn Tribute Concert, 6-9 p.m. November 8 at Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 224 W. Bruce St.