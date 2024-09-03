Lil Rev Clawhammers the Ukulele

× Expand Photo courtesy Lil Rev Jim Eannelli and Lil Rev Jim Eannelli and Lil Rev

“You can’t play a sad song on a ukulele. Even death metal would come out sounding playful,” says Lil Rev.

Since 2005, the Milwaukee musician has been at the forefront of the ukulele revival, an upsurge of interest in an instrument that exudes happiness. Hal Leonard has just published Rev’s 13th musical instruction book, Lil Rev Teaches Clawhammer Ukulele. Clawhammer is a playing style executed by a right-handed attack in downward, heavy strokes, hitting rather than strumming.

“Clawhammer grew from African influences,” Rev says. The style was associated with banjo, an instrument of African origin. The banjo was adapted by Anglo musicians in the South and became part of the heritage of “old-time” American music that inspired Rev to become a folksinger. With Clawhammer Ukulele, two avenues of his interests converge. “The Portuguese brought the ukulele to Hawaii and the people fell in love with it,” Rev recounts. The Hawaiians gave the instrument its current name, ukulele, which Rev translates as “the gift that came to us.” The ukulele lent itself to the lilting melodies of the islands and became a facet of American music after Hawaii’s forced annexation by the U.S.

Ukuleles were fashionable in the early 20th century but were muscled aside by swing bands and rock guitars. Why the revival?

“It’s got four strings and is very manageable. Chords are easy to make. The ukulele is part of a family of instruments that are more user friendly for getting started as a musician than, say six-string guitars or fiddles,” Rev explains. It’s also surprisingly adaptable to many forms of music. Next year, Rev is touring with Pittsburgh musician Ray Cygrymus, performing rockabilly on ukulele. And maybe for some players, the ukulele is a source of happiness in unhappy times.

× Expand Photo by RockAtNight Lil Rev Lil Rev

Rev has made a career out of performing acoustic music, playing more than 125 gigs each year at folk festivals, community centers, music stores, synagogues (for his “Jews and Blues” show) and, yes, a growing network of ukulele clubs and events. He travels light in his SUV with his instruments and a crockpot. “I’m not getting rich doing this, but you get only one life to do what you love,” he says. This fall he will be record another album with producer Jim Eannelli, New Folk Songs from the Upper Midwest.

Rev makes several stops in Milwaukee this month. With Will Branch accompanying him on guitar, Rev will dip into his bulging kitbag of folk, blues and bluegrass. He might toss in some Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash and introduce a few new originals. Rev and Branch will play 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 224 W. Bruce Street. On Saturday, Sept.14, he will play at the Fox Point Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-noon and Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St.