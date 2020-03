× Expand Photo credit: Jim Wendt Bill Camplin Band

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn may be leading the curve on how music events are experienced in the near future.

The club will be streaming the Saturday March, 21 show by Bill Camplin Band on Facebook Live.

According to owner Jim Linneman, Camplin who runs music venue Café Carpe in Fort Atkinson has previously streamed live performances from his venue.