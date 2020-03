Celebrate Ivy Ford's new album Club 27 by watching a live stream performance hosted by Kenosha Creative Space 8 p.m. on March 20.

Her newest album Club 27 is for sale at ivyfordmusic.com. Virtual tip jar for Ivy is at https://www.paypal.me/IvyFord

Artwork will be featured and for sale by Evelyn Larsen Ford, Evan Ford and artist Roger Marks.

Event details here.