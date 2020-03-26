Livestream Ramblin' Deano's Sunday Brunchstream

× Expand Photo credit: Lucian McAfee Dean Schlabowske

Dean Schlabowske continues to gig, despite the obstacles. He will be performing a livestream concert Sunday at 10 a.m. Best known for his work in Chicago’s Waco Brothers, Schlabowske’s unflinching songs recall the social reflection and protest music of Woody Guthrie and Billy Bragg.

“I'm gonna plug the Tele into the Princeton and play some high protein numbers,” he says.

So grab some coffee, a Bloody Mary, a mimosa or whatever and start your Sunday here. Expect tunes from his recent album pills, puppies and bacon. Don’t be surprised if he has something written for the news of the day, as well.

Livestreaming on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/207296553882045/