Long May You Run Raises Money for Planned Parenthood

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For two decades (with one gap year during Covid), Milwaukee musicians have gathered at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn to mark Neil Young’s November birthday, performing his music and raising money for a cause. For many years the beneficiary was the Bridge School, an academy for handicapped children sponsored by Young’s wife Pegi. This year the proceeds go to Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.

The annual event was conceived by three Milwaukee musicians, Blaine Schultz, Chris DeMay and Jason Mohr. After DeMay and Mohr moved on, Schultz continued the project with the encouragement of Linneman’s co-owners, Jim Linneman and his wife, Marty Hacker. They are “instrumental in making sure all these annual benefit shows happen,” Schultz says. “Marty has also been known to take a break from behind the bar to play drums for a song or two.”

This year’s Long May You Run features solo performer Tom Trisco, the duo of Peter Roller and Mark Vitkus, and a diverse lineup of bands including Francesca and Night Sky, Bella Bruto, the Chris Haise Band, Fatty Acids and JT and The Congregants. Several have albums on their resumes, and all have performed at Long May You Run in past years.

The only consistency through the night are songs from Neil Young’s voluminous catalog. “We don’t ask bands to pick certain songs. They can choose whatever they want,” says Schultz, emphasizing the varied nature of Young’s music—from acoustic balladry to raging rock.

Long May You Run is one of three benefits hosted each year at Linneman’s, sitting comfortably on the calendar with the Dylan-oriented Nod for Bob (benefitting food pantries) and the anti-gun violence event scheduled around John Lennon’s birthday.

“It’s a great way for the music community to come together to recognize and celebrate the music of an important artist who has evolved over the years,” Schultz says of Long May You Run.

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Doors open at 7 p.m. Saturday, November 14 at Linneman’s, 1001 E. Locust Street. Music begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.