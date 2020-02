With the recent passing of keyboardist and Wisconsin resident Lyle Mays and elections looming on the horizon, Louie Lucchesi’s update of David Bowie’s “This is not America” seems prescient. The original collaboration by Bowie and the Pat Metheny Group (Mays was the band’s keyboardist and the song’s co-writer) was featured in the 1985 film The Falcon and the Snowman. Lucchesi’s vocals soar over the slightly ominous track.

