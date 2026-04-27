Milwaukee Celebrates International Jazz Day

× Expand Photo courtesy Milwaukee Jazz Institute Fall 2023 - Maiden Voyage Ensemble - Milwaukee Jazz Insitute Milwaukee Jazz Institute's Fall 2023 Maiden Voyage Ensemble

Since 2011, the UNESCO-sponsored International Jazz Day has staged a “global concert” in various cities with supporting events around the world. This year International Jazz Day falls on Thursday, April 30 with the concert, headlined by Herbie Hancock, in Chicago. The Milwaukee Jazz Institute (MJI) will participate in the event with live music and live streaming of the concert at Saint Kate-The Art’s Hotel.

According to MJI’s artistic director, Mark Davis, the music will begin in the hotel’s lobby at 5 p.m. and the live stream at 7 in Saint Kate’s black-box theater, just off the lobby. The local musicians, provided by MJI’s faculty and student ensembles, will continue to play as the Chicago concert is live streamed. “I imagine there will be a lot of back-and-forth movement,” Davis says.

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This isn’t the institute’s first International Jazz Day. Founded by Davis in November 2019, MJI was forced into online programming during the early months of the pandemic before shifting back to its intended role of providing hands-on musical instruction and opportunities for public performances. The institute’s success has been felt nationally. In 2026, their student “A” Train Ensemble performed for the second year at New York’s Charles Mingus Festival. Two of its members were honored as outstanding soloists and chosen to perform with the Mingus Big Band.

“We have three main facets,” Davis says. “We present national and regional concerts in Milwaukee,” usually the third Saturday of each month at bar centro with lineups that have included Brian Lynch, Paul Cornish and Lenard Simpson. “Our community component involves the Jazz Circle events, a free jam session every second Monday at the Jazz Gallery” where musicians can walk in, sign up and play. “A range of musicians at all levels participate. We make sure everyone is comfortable. People come to listen—it’s unpredictable, different every month.”

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As their name suggests, the mainstay is the educational facet with adult and youth ensembles mentored by the institute’s faculty. The instructors also conduct special events, including the 5-7 p.m. April 27 workshop at the Jazz Gallery by bassist Clay Shaub, and the annual Jazz Camp, June 22-26, for middle and high school students.

“Our mission is to educate the next generation and make sure that the music continues,” Davis says. “Behind it is a history of this music in our city,” where in the ‘70s, Milwaukee musicians Manty Ellis, Berkeley Fudge and Tony King pioneered college-level jazz education. “We feel very strongly about continuing that legacy.”

For more information, visit www.milwaukeejazzinstitute.org