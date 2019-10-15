Milwaukee Hardcore Community Hosting December Benefit Show

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Gabe Becerra Milwaukee's Low End.

Even though Christmas still seems far off, some local bands are already getting in the holiday spirit. Milwaukee hardcore outfit Low End will be headlining a charity show this December, with donations to benefit a Milwaukee women's shelter.

However, it won’t just be local bands who will be offering support. One band (Piece of Mind) will be traveling nearly 1,000 miles, another band (Gadget) will be making the trip from Minnesota, while another (Cross Me) will be flying their vocalist in from Colorado. With local hardcore promoters hosting a yearly benefit show, Low End vocalist Jimmy LaDue said he wanted this years show to benefit victims of domestic and sexual abuse —especially after Milwaukee’s hardcore scene was shocked following multiple sexual assault allegations aimed at a former Milwaukee musician in 2018.

“It made me realize how frequent that happens, and how much of a real thing it is, and no one wants to talk about it,” said LaDue. “So when I was thinking of charities or organizations, that was the first that came to mind.”

Donations received at the show will benefit the Milwaukee Women’s Center. In 2018, nearly 2,000 individuals received services and support through the Milwaukee Women's Center. Some of the programs the center offers include a domestic violence emergency center, an alcohol and drug abuse treatment program, a fatherhood program and more. There will also be a chance to donate food to the Hunger Task Force at the show as well.

Tom Hively, who helped book and promote the show, said both of these organizations are "extremely important" to the community.

Andi Elliott, CEO of Community Advocates and the Milwaukee Women’s Center, said the donations will help support the many programs the center has. The Women’s Center is a division of Community Advocates.

“We’re grateful for the support of the musical community in Milwaukee,” she said. “We so appreciate the care and concern shown by the bands and their fans for the kids and adults served by the Milwaukee Women’s Center."

The hardcore scene is no stranger to charity shows or benefits. Cross Me's vocalist benefited from funds received via a GoFundMe page after he suffered injuries from a motorcycle injury. LaDue said that’s what's special about the hardcore community.

“I have this platform and I have all these tools to benefit someone else,” said LaDue. “It’s cool to use that platform and mentality to push something positive forward.”

The show will be held at Cudahy’s all ages X-Ray Arcade (5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy). X-Ray will be donating 15% of the bar sales to charity as well. Tickets are $5 with two food donations and $12 without. You can learn more about the show here. There will also be a 21+ DJ party after the show as well.