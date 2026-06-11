Milwaukee Hip Hop Gains National Exposure

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Milwaukee has sometimes been overshadowed as a musical city by Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and St. Louis. In recent years, however, rap and hip-hop have become genres that have begun to jump into the crowded playing field of Milwaukee music, with some national and regional recognition too. But despite this recent recognition, Milwaukee’s rap scene has been dancing in the dark for years, working on its sound, connecting with the community and moving forward steps at a time, year after year.

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On a mild night in May, I got my introduction to this Milwaukee sound at Bremen Café where I was hit by a wave of bass boosted, clap sounding beats and a series of performers on stage hyping up the audience and playing call and repeat games. It was a wave of energy and my friend pointed out that though the audience was sparse, it did not impact the performers; they acted as if it was a sold out show at Fiserv Forum.

I found out shortly that this was SmackinTown, a rap collective and label in Milwaukee. On stage were Milwaukee rappers Spaidez, iGh3tto and Tae23, three artists in the collective who share a tight bond, performing and recording together.

Over coffee, I sat down with the three of them a week later. And a week after, over coffee again, I talked with the founder of Run Along Forever—a record label, management and production company created by Nolan Busalacchi—as well as Milwaukee producer Sunny Lou and Milwaukee’s own DJ Mando, DJ for the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers as well as his own events. The two groups put the world of Milwaukee hip-hop and its sound front and center, its connection to the community and the struggles it has faced.

The Beginnings

“We call him Godfather Munch,” said Milwaukee producer Sunny Lou. “Ten, 11, 12, 15 years ago you're going to hear the same claps that you hear on, There it is, today.”

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“And he (Munch Lauren) was appreciated in his city, but nobody else was exposed to it,” added Mando.

This style became known as “Lowend” named after the neighborhoods the sound was popularized in. The “Lowends” are a series of neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s North Side, initially named after the low ends of street numbers. According to DJ Mando, the area stretches from about 60th Street on the west to Holton on the east, with North Avenue as a southern border and an oblong northern border that can stretch all the way to Brown Deer Road.

Next Crop of Stars

It is this certifiably Milwaukee Lowend sound that has created the next crop of rising stars from Certified Trapper to Chicken P to 414BigFrank and Lakeyah. Though Milwaukee’s hip-hop music has its origins in the Lowend sound it has evolved to be more than just the original Lowend sound dominated by clap beats.

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“Party music, low end music, Certified esque music—I don’t know what you call that—but it's just Milwaukee,” said Sunny Lou of the sounds coming out of Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene.

But the Lowend sound popularized in the city has been adapted to be used beyond hip-hop. Madison based artist Lightris has taken the Lowend sound and fused it with a hyper-pop sound racking up a following and a hit with the song Kwik Trip.

“Man, Milwaukee is like a gold mine of untapped talent,” says Spaidez, who has been rapping for 15 years and toured at venues around the Midwest. “But really Milwaukee having a scene and identity is still in its infancy. It’s only been a good 10 years.”

And not only has the sound produced music and evolved, but it has created relationships between people and a community within this emerging scene.

“Because of all of our differences, it’s like throwing a group of misfits and it’s just working miraculously,” says rapper iGh3tto. “It feels good to finally be a part of something serious, he continued. “Instead of just going out … turning up with each other, now we get to turn up with a purpose too,” he said of SmackinnTown.

Dancing, Tik-Tok and the Milwaukee Sound

Expand Nolan Busalacchi, Sero and Lightris Nolan Busalacchi, Sero and Lightris

Milwaukee’s Lowend music gained popularity shortly after 2020 with the rise of Tik-Tok, as the dances associated with Lowend became popularized on the app. Soon people on the app were conflating the dances and sounds with Milwaukee.

“I feel like Tik-Tok is what made it go from like oh you could be known in Milwaukee to like oh you could be known anywhere because Tik-Tok isn’t concentrated to one spot … Milwaukee music almost just became like a sub genre on Tik-Tok and so all these people from all over started doing Milwaukee dances to Milwaukee music and then it just exploded,” said Nolan Busalacchi.

The dances were a grass roots response throughout the city to the music being created. “It was like Milwaukee had its own dance to go with music, that you would do at the parties in high schools and at lunchrooms and lunch tables and stuff like that,” added Sunny Lou. “Everybody’s tough, but in a club in Milwaukee, everybody’s lit and dancing, having fun, which is crazy.”

Milwaukee is Home and the Music a Part of It

All who I interviewed were Milwaukee born and raised and they all shared the common thread of love for the city that raised them. Those around them in the industry, they assured me, felt the same way.

“This is the first time that people have kind of blown up and stayed,” said Busalachhi of hip-hop artists in Milwaukee.

The artists themselves look to promote others in Milwaukee and their interest in doing so has become a part of their job description. “As a DJ, I’m in control of playing [Milwaukee] music and introducing people that might not know about it in a setting where they can understand it,” says Mando. Additionally DJ Mando and Sunny Lou operate a playlist on spotify entitled “On What? Milwaukee Music” that is updated biweekly to celebrate Milwaukee hip-hop artists.

Asked why these artists love the city so much and why people love them Sunny Lou explained:

“This city is full of characters that have charisma, that are funny, that are fun. This is a city of characters for real, and the music gives those people somewhere to put that charisma, put that energy.”

“Nobody really makes music for us besides us … But what resonates deeply within our soul is the music right? People in our culture … Not saying just Black or white, just the people that’s from Wisconsin,” remarked iGh3tto.

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“We’re doing it off the love of the city, we haven’t really been changing [that],” added Tae23.

The energy is high, as are the aspirations for what’s next for these artists and the scene overall. The group is all tied together by both love of the music and necessity, sharing a heart and soul for Milwaukee, wanting to bring up the city and give back to the communities that inspired their music. Not to say it is an insular community, in fact many of the artists appreciate the work of the hip-hop scenes in other cities, but at the end of the day their music is a birthed in and a celebration of the Cream City.