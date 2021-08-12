Milwaukee Music Venues Take Covid-Preventative Measures

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Cactus Club Exterior

When the pandemic first began, music venues were one of the hardest hit local businesses, as mass gatherings were quickly brought to a halt. While the story of how Milwaukee’s music scene has rallied behind their local institutions has been fairly well documented at this point, a new hurdle seems to be approaching.

As the Delta Variant of COVID-19 begins to once again raise the number of positive cases in Wisconsin, several music venues have announced proactive stances that are allowing them to keep their businesses open safely. Many of these policies require showing proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from a certain amount of time in order to access the venue. The policy announcements have run the gamut of venue sizes, with Summerfest and the Pabst Theater Group announcing proof of vaccination or negative test requirements this week. Live Nation, one of the world’s biggest entertainment promoters, also announced a proof of vaccination or negative test policy this week, as well as famous clubs like First Avenue in Minneapolis, 9:30 Club in Washington D.C., Beat Kitchen in Chicago.

Locally, Bay View’s Cactus Club was the first institution to announce a policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test. The measure comes as the club returns to a full schedule of live events every weekend, with regular shows booked into December.

“The proof of vaccination policy is a harm reduction measure” said Cactus Club owner Kelsey Kaufmann. “As a space whose function is to bring people together, and whose mission is to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all, it is an extremely difficult time for us. While I really hoped that this policy would not be required, escalating COVID-19 rates and new information about the Delta Variant’s contagiousness was the catalyst for Cactus Club and many clubs across the country to reassess precautions.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

It is important to note that the policy does not require vaccination, though it is strongly encouraged. Similar measures were put into place earlier this month in Chicago at Lollapalooza, with the festival later reporting that over 90% of attendees were fully vaccinated. Cactus Club was amongst several businesses that encouraged Milwaukeeans to get vaccinated, in a joint statement issued via social media spearheaded by the Pabst Theater Group.

When asked if there was concern over negative reactions to the new policies, Jason Burczyk, talent buyer for The Cooperage, had a bit of a firmer approach.

“Not at all. Learn to be human or suffer the consequences” said Burczyk.

The Cooperage instituted their proof of vaccination or negative test policy on Tuesday. The Walker’s Point venue had been hit hard by the pandemic, and there are concerns as to what could happen if the new measures weren’t put in place.

“I think the concern is always in the back of my mind” said Burczyk. “It’s my job to make sure people are entertained and feel safe. I can’t sit around and worry about it. I believe in science. If the CDC tells me it’s unsafe, I’ll shut down and figure out how to move forward and continue to entertain. It’s what we do.”

Concertgoers are advised to visit the official websites and social media of their local entertainment venue of choice before attending an event. For those that choose not to get vaccinated, rapid testing is available at several sites throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, and a list from the Department of Health Services can be found here. If you remain safe, and patient, we can all get back to enjoying music together.