Milwaukeeans Master the Trumpet

Musician Sam Neufeld, founder of Trumpet Warmup (trumpetwarmup.com) encourages trumpet players of all skill levels to master the instrument through steady online practice tools, taught by professional musicians. Trumpet Warmup subscribers can choose between a $15 monthly plan or a $150 yearly plan.

The Shepherd Express recently interviewed Neufeld about his new venture and his future plans for the website.

What inspired you to start Trumpet Warmup?

I’ve been playing the trumpet for almost 20 years and have two degrees in jazz performance. My music interests are varied—I love playing funk music, neo-soul and hip-hop, but jazz is closest to my heart. The technical aspects of trumpet playing can get pretty tricky, and the consistency aspect of practicing is so important.

I noticed a lack of programs to teach these aspects, so I decided to start my own website dedicated to musical practice drills and exercises—the building blocks of learning how to play trumpet.

How have things been going so far?

I launched the website a little bit after COVID first hit, and things are now starting to pick up. It started a bit slow, but now it’s been getting more into its groove and growing. I’ve added more drills and exercises and practice a “buddy-type” approach to practicing the trumpet. I now have 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Which musicians are featured on the website?

I work with several local musicians, including Matthew Ernst, principal trumpet of the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra. Other musicians include Marquis Hill and Michael Terrasi.

What are your long-term plans for Trumpet Warmup?

The website just focuses on the trumpet right now, by my end goal is to add something for all orchestral instruments. I’d like to gear the site towards young musicians. The site also works well on a mobile device, which makes it easier for young people to practice their instruments.