Milwaukee’s Star Redd Bridges Gospel with Southern Soul

Expand Photo via @starreddofficial - Instagram Star Redd - Tiffany Terry Star Redd

Tiffany Terry is Star Redd. And Star Redd is Tiffany Terry. Confused? Don't be! She isn't.

“I view Tiffany and Star as two expressions of the same woman, each carrying a different purpose and voice within my story,” the Milwaukee born-and-raised singer explains.

“Tiffany is my foundation, the gospel girl who was raised in faith, shaped by family, and grounded in responsibility. She’s the heart, the humility, the healing, and the spiritual strength that anchors everything I do.

“Star Redd, though, is the manifestation of what Tiffany has lived through, overcome, and grown into. Star is bold, confident, and unapologetically expressive. She’s the performer and storyteller—the woman who can take real-life emotions like love, heartbreak, joy, and attitude, and turn them into music that moves people both physically and emotionally,” declares the gospel songstress-turned-nationally rising Southern Soul diva.

Boots on the Ground

Redd will be especially active in her hometown soon. On Friday Nov. 21, she's part of “Boots on the Ground: Milwaukee's Finest Trail Ride,” sharing a bill with Southern soul up-and-comers Iyuana, Clovis Wright, Breeze Mr. Do Too Much, Antonio Armani and 803Fresh, the singer behind the recent line dance anthem, “Boots on the Ground (Where Dem Fans At?),” at Turner Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. Then on the evening of Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 27, Redd plays the middle of the bill between Southern soulster Bigg Eez and legendary bluesman Bobby Rush at Mr. B.'s Lounge on Brown Deer Road at 6 p.m.

“These upcoming concerts are going to be powerful, high-energy moments for the city and for Southern soul fans who want to experience the music live,” Redd proclaims.

“Together,” shes adds, regarding her dual professional identity, “they allow me to honor my gospel roots while fully embracing my Southern soul journey with authenticity and freedom.”

Southern soul recasts older school, bluesy R&B melodic sensibilities with largely electronic instrumentation and oftentimes a sexual candor unheard of in the heyday of forerunners such as Johnnie Taylor and Bobby Womack, has long had a Milwaukee following largely among African American adults. Starr sees is as a style with growth potential for which there is room for a Northerner such as herself.

“I’m incredibly proud to represent Milwaukee in a genre that’s still growing in the Midwest,” Redd enthuses. “Southern soul is becoming more and more popular here, and I’m honored to be one of the artists helping to build that bridge.”

Although still a relative soul neophyte who has yet to release a full album, Redd is already plenty grateful for her success thus far.

“I want readers to know that this is just the beginning for Star Redd. I have new music coming, new visuals, and new collaborations on the way — and I’m excited to show the world what’s next. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far. Your love means everything."