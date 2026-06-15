× Expand Photo via Summerfest Aurora Pavilion at Summerfest (2024) Aurora Pavilion at Summerfest (2024)

MuSample's MKE Live Groove Summerfest Edition returns June 18, showcasing 15 Milwaukee-area artists selected through a community-driven voting process.

More than 2,100 music fans voted to select artists from Milwaukee's independent music community who will take center stage at Summerfest.

The 3rd Annual MKE Live Groove Summerfest Edition will feature 15 local artists performing at the Aurora Pavilion during Summerfest from 12 to 2:45 p.m.

“Milwaukee has incredible talent, and MKE Live Groove was created to ensure artists have meaningful opportunities to be seen and heard,” says Aichelle White, founder of MuSample. “What makes this event special is that the community helps shape the experience. More than 2,000 votes were cast because people genuinely believe in these artists and want to see them succeed.”

The event has become one of Milwaukee's emerging platforms for independent artists, providing opportunities for performers to reach new audiences on one of the nation's most recognized festival stages.

This year's lineup was partially determined through a public voting campaign that generated 2,118 votes and narrowed a pool of 24 artists to 11 fan-selected performers.

The result is a diverse showcase of Milwaukee's creative talent spanning hip-hop, R&B, soul, and genre-blending sounds.

Featured performers include Grey Genius, Aya, Nakara Forjè, Melotuned and SilkE Dot Jose. The concert will also spotlight the next generation of Milwaukee musicians through performances from youth artists Inferno January, Luh Moskii and CJ Clayy.

Organizers hope the event will continue strengthening connections between local artists, music fans, industry professionals, and community stakeholders while demonstrating the depth of talent emerging from Milwaukee.