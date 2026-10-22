Mr. New York Party Curates the Perfect Night Out

Expand Photo by Randy Randolla Brandis Frater

Brandis Frater, known as Mr. New York, understands why people go to the club. “They’re either going through something or celebrating something,” he reckons. “If I can take people out of their real lives for two to three hours through music, I’ve won at my job.” As an open format DJ, Mr. New York has built his reputable career over the last decade curating parties enjoyable and accessible to crowds of all ages and backgrounds. He affirms, “There’s not a spot downtown that I’ve never DJed at.”

Currently, Mr. New York can be found DJing R&B Tuesdays at The Miramar Theatre, Whitetail MKE on Fridays, No. 720 on Saturdays and Revel Bar for Sunday Fundays. He throws his own day and night parties through his We Belong Togetherseries, and this Friday, October 23, Frater celebrates his birthday at No. 720 with Drake Night. “If you want to work at a club, you should be there to establish yourself,” he advises. “Meet the bartenders, the managers, the DJs - nine times out of 10, the people who work there are how you get in.”

Over the years, Mr. New York has worked with the Bucks, the Brewers, the Packers and has united the city with his parties at Summerfest. In 2020, he DJed the Black is Beautiful bike ride across Milwaukee, reflecting, “That really made an impact in the city and honestly meant so much to me” In one of his proudest dad moments, Frater’s sons joined him on stage this year during his Summerfest set. “My dad never missed a Summerfest show, and now my sons were able to see me. It was full circle.”

Harley DJ

That said, Mr. New York identifies his proudest accomplishment as DJing at 2025’s Harley-Davidson Fest. His late father loved motorcycles, and during their last lunch together in late 2024, asked Frater why he had never worked for Harley. “He’d seen me do everything I’d set out to do and that this would be no different,” Frater remembers. A few months later while caring for his father in hospice, he received an email informing him he got booked for the big fest. “I knew he wasn’t going to automatically get better and go ride his motorcycle, but after I showed him, he went from not eating for a few days to being like “hand me a BLT, I’ve got to get better” (laughs). Unfortunately, he got sicker again and ended up passing before I was able to do it, but that news legitimately made him so happy and proud that I healed him a little bit.”

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Frater shouts out DJ Shawna for getting him that opportunity. “She’s a good human being who has put me in rooms with so many people, and didn’t want anything back,” he attests. “That’s why I’m big on helping the next person - because there’s other people who deserve to be in that room too.” In 2027, Mr. New York hopes to play more festivals or even throw one of his own.

Born in New York and raised in Milwaukee, Frater was instilled with a passionate, hard-working spirit by his father, who was a DJ himself. His sister also had eclectic taste in music. “I used to steal all of her burned CDs,” he recalls. Frater first DJed house parties out of high school when he would rent out peoples’ houses for X amount of dollars. “They would grow from like 20 people showing up to hundreds of people. A lot of people couldn’t put a face to my name until I really started DJing in clubs.”

Curate the Night

Expand Photo by Bailey Morin Brandis Frater, Mr. New York

Frater had earned the nickname “New York” as a senior in high school; he put “Mr.” in front once he started taking DJing more seriously. After buying and teaching himself professional equipment, he took pointers from veteran players as he started getting his break into the clubs. “I thought I was good but I wasn’t good,” Frater laughs. “I knew what I was doing but didn’t really know how to curate. DJ Dmatic really taught me how to structure a night and keep the balance of waiting to play the hottest record in the club at a certain time, and I still follow that formula.”

Soon enough, Mr. New York was booked at hotspots like Bad Genie, where he and friend Nick Magic curated college-oriented parties that mixed house, hip hop and R&B, as well as at Dick’s and McGillicuddy’s. Frater notes how different playing clubs was from house parties. “Anybody can rock a party for an hour and a half because the party might be shut down by that time, whereas in the nightlife it’s a structured four-hour set, and that’s different from doing a concert that’s only 30 minutes. Both take different talents.”

This past summer, controversy stirred in Milwaukee’s nightlife when a list of banned artists from Garage on Brady St. got widely circulated on social media. The list comprised over 40 Black hip hop artists including Future, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, Tyga, Chief Keef, Young Dolph, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne, plus “no Milwaukee rap.” Not a single white hip hop artist was on the list. Garage rightfully received backlash for racism and discrimination and ended up permanently closing.

Open Format

Frater was who first leaked the list, having initially posted it on his Close Friends story on Instagram. He shares, “It bothered me a little bit man. I felt weird about it because white rappers like Post Malone talk about drugs and Eminem talks about literally beating on women, and for me as a DJ and artist, it felt like a slap in the face. Garage always felt like a dope place that was open for everybody of all colors, shapes and sizes. I’m an open-format DJ so I was there ripping rock and pop music like Katy Perry and Coldplay and Justin Bieber, but then I would play Don Toliver and drop a little Speaker Knockerz and Tyga and Drake. You’re telling me I can’t play “Birthday Song” if I can’t play 2 Chainz? It just didn’t make any sense and I felt shaded, especially as a Black man. It hurt my feelings a lot.”

Though the list was visible only to Close Friends, Frater mentions two people had screenshotted his story and put it on blast. “I was kind of salty about that too because they didn’t ask me first, and I had planned on talking about it. Then it blew up all over the Internet (laughs). I do feel bad that DJs lost a job but I’m happy the message is clear. I feel what needed to be done for other bar and club owners to see was done. That’s not how you do business, man; there’s other ways than ruling out a specific group of people.”

Frater is proud to see more Black DJs playing gigs in Downtown Milwaukee and encourages everyone to hold one another accountable to ensure a fun, safe nightlife scene for all. “Growing up and doing this and working downtown, I’ve experienced so much racism but was always quiet, but I feel like I’m at the point in my life where I’m fine. I’ll be cool with somebody not booking me because of what I say.”