Musical Mondays Returns to Lake Park with World Music and Family Fun

Milwaukee’s Lake Park will once again come alive with the sounds of summer as Lake Park Friends brings back its popular Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays concert series, offering free performances throughout July and August.

Now in its 27th year, Musical Mondays will showcase a globally inspired lineup that includes styles ranging from Sudanese fusion and Chicago blues to Zydeco and alternative country. The concerts run Monday evenings from July 7 through August 25, 6:30–8 p.m., on the Lake Park Summer Stage near the playground.

“We’re proud to continue the tradition of free concerts in Lake Park, which began more than a century ago,” said Anne Hamilton, board president of Lake Park Friends. “This is a celebration of music and community, and we hope everyone will join us to enjoy both.”

The 2025 Musical Mondays schedule features:

July 7 – Sinkane: A genre-blending act led by Sudanese-American artist Ahmed Gallab, delivering a mix of funk, soul, jazz, and pop.

July 14 – Bonerama: A New Orleans brass powerhouse known for transforming rock and soul classics with a trio of trombones.

July 21 – Mississippi Heat: A revered Chicago blues band led by harmonica virtuoso Pierre Lacocque.

July 28 – Chloe Kimes: A rising Americana artist blending heartfelt storytelling with alt-country sounds.

August 4 – The Kentucky Gentlemen: Twin brothers merging country traditions with R&B grooves and pop polish.

August 11 – Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers: A high-energy Louisiana Zydeco band with deep family roots in the genre.

August 18 – Laura Rain & The Caesars: A Detroit soul and funk band fronted by powerhouse vocalist Laura Rain.

August 25 – R&B Cadets: A Milwaukee favorite known for their danceable mix of originals and vintage covers.

Families with young children can look forward to Wonderful Wednesdays, a series designed with younger audiences in mind. These shows run weekly from July 9 to August 13, 6:30–7:30 p.m., also at the Summer Stage.

This year’s Wonderful Wednesdays schedule includes:

July 9 – Fox and Branch: A beloved duo performing folk and old-time music for all ages.

July 16 – Main Street Song & Dance Troupe: A teen ensemble presenting The Love Spectrum, a musical journey through different types of love.

July 23 – Yid Vicious: Celebrating Yiddish folk dance music with infectious energy.

July 30 – Little Miss Ann: An engaging Chicago-based performer known for her interactive, educational kids' music.

August 6 – Duke Otherwise: A Madison-based artist mixing humor, music, and tap dance for a joyful, all-ages experience.

August 13 – Susan Salidor: A Chicago children’s music composer and performer whose work blends education and fun.

In addition to music, attendees can enjoy food and drinks available for purchase at Milwaukee County’s Traveling Beer Garden, which will be on-site from July 23 to August 3.

For more information and updates, visit lakeparkfriends.org or follow Lake Park Friends on Facebook.