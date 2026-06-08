Muzzle’s Pure Hardcore Bliss

× Expand Photo courtesy of Muzzle Muzzle Muzzle

Anger is the dominant emotion pouring out of Muzzle’s new EP, ironically titled Pure Bliss. With growling bass lines and hard-pounding drums setting shifting, agonized tempos, the guitar is spiked with dangerous sharpness as the vocalist throttles the lyrics.

“They’re about everything and nothing,” says Muzzle’s vocalist-lyricist Tanner Shepherd. “It’s observations of the world around me—a lot of anti-Trump coming through. It’s getting at that general apathy, though I rarely spell it out directly. I’ll let you put your owning meaning to it.”

“It’s cathartic. It’s getting all the poison out,” says bassist Chris Ortiz. “I like Tanner’s snarling opposition, but with a lot of self-reflection. He’s angry about stuff we all fall prey to.”

“I’m holding a mirror to myself,” Shepherd continues. “There’s a lot of self-criticism. The things I see that I don’t like—I’m part of that. I’m a semi-willing participant. Am I really better than anybody else?”

New Lineup, Darker Music

Expand Image courtesy of Muzzle Pure Bliss EP by Muzzle Pure Bliss EP by Muzzle

Shepherd formed Muzzle with guitarist Nelson Schneider, whose folk-punk, singer-songwriter background invested the project with unique dimensions. After Schneider moved to Chicago, Shepherd found himself thinking out loud about his next steps with Ortiz, his barber at Ortiz Brothers, a Bay View barbershop with an old-fashioned community vibe (not to mention a red-white barber’s pole out front). Ortiz has a quarter century of experience in Milwaukee bands as varied as the prog-ish Lost Tribes of the Moon and, currently, the hardcore The Crosses. Shepherd sent Ortiz a five-song Muzzle demo “and he hit me back overnight with bass parts,” he recalls.

Once he was in the band, Ortiz brought in drummer Adam Heil, whose aggressive skin-shredding percussion belies a tempo-shifting skill set. Somewhere during the transition, the multi-instrumentalist Shepherd decided to add singing to his resume. “I’d never sung in front of anybody before,” he says, still sounding slightly amazed by his powerful roar. The other significant change from the original Muzzle came when Heil recruited his friend, guitarist Chris Rhodes. “He’s more doom metal, grindcore. He gives the band a darker edge,” Ortiz says.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Live, Muzzle still performs a few songs from Schneider’s tenure in the group, but the new music is composed jointly by the current members, often in rehearsal as ideas are tried and shaped and sometimes rejected. Ortiz and Shepherd agree that the process has been positive. “I’ve been in bands where you find out months later that other members don’t like some of the songs,” Ortiz says. “We’re honest and figure it out right away.”

“Nobody’s stormed out of practice” for artistic differences, Shepherd adds.

Ortiz is unphased by the challenge of juggling The Crosses with Muzzle. “I’m working overtime to make both happen equally,” he insists. Fronted by Die Kreuzen’s Dan Kubinski, The Crosses are positioned to play clubs for guarantees—even book a cross-country tour. Muzzle has been performing at vintage stores, barber shops—“We have the opportunity to play that cool Milwaukee underground hardcore scene, getting young people involved,” says Ortiz.

But Shepherd adds that touring is their “next priority,” explaining, “I love Milwaukee, but you can only play the same city so many times. The next step is taking it on the road.”

Muzzle’s Pure Bliss release party, June 12 at Cactus Club.