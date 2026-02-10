Nate Luckett R.I.P.

Expand Nate Luckett Nate Luckett

To lovers of soul gospel music in Milwaukee and the world over, local singer Nate Luckett was a pillar of traditional male vocal group style.

“As a young man, Nate’s first love was his musical ministry,” a family friend who requests anonymity, notes of the leader of the Fabulous Luckett Brothers who died at 82 on January 26, 2026. "As he grew older, the funeral home became equally important."

Of New Pitts Mortuary which Nate owned and ran with his wife, Michelle, the voice of the facility's radio advertising and host of a Sunday afternoon program of gospel music on WNOV 860 AM, Reed notes, "Nate and Michelle acquired New Pitts Mortuary 30 years ago and faithfully operated it together throughout that time. During his tenure, Nate played an integral role in the daily operations and long-term success of New Pitts Mortuary. He assisted with human resources, oversaw floral arrangements at funerals and memorial services, driving the lead car during funeral processions, upkeep of physical premises, and helped guide the overall business operation."

The many hats Luckett wore at New Pitts may have made music a pursuit for which he had to carve out time, but not one without a physical legacy. Even in the 2020's, the Fabulous Lucketts were recording, the last result of which is their New Life album, with its local airplay hit, a God-centric interpretation of Marvin' Gaye's "Howe Sweet It Is,"

Luckett, who preferred using a shortened version of his middle name over his birth first name of Eddie, and his siblings traveled nationally and recorded for high-profile record companies in the soul gospel long before he and his wife took over New Pitts. One of the highlights of their gospel highway journeying is their 1980 collaboration with O.V. Wright, the late vocalist who flitted between r & b and gospel who may be best known for recording "Trying To Live My Life Without You" before Bob Seger hit with it.

After connecting with Wright in spring 1980, "The Luckett Brothers frequently appeared in concert with Wright as part of their touring schedule, sharing stages at churches, gospel programs, and special events nationwide. The collaboration marked a significant chapter in the group’s musical history and broadened their exposure to wider audiences." That autumn, the group recorded an album featuring O.C. Wright entitled, Four and Twenty Elders." Other notables with whom the Lucketts shared performance billing include Shirley Ceasar, James Cleveland, the Mighty Clouds of Joy, the Gospel Keynotes, the Mississippi Mass Choir, the Williams Brothers, and Rance Allen.

The celebration of Luckett's life, starting Thursday February 12, will encompass three days and as many locations,

On that first day, says the friend, " he will lie in state for three hours where the community can pay their respect at the New Pitts Mortuary where he honorably served many families."

Come Friday February 13, "he will lie in state for three hours at the St. Paul Church of the First Born, where the community can pay their respects in the place where his gospel and musical roots were nurtured. At 7:00 p.m., many of Nate’s friends and musical colleagues will gather to lift their voices in song and dance, celebrating a life well-lived." That musical celebration, set to last until 9 p.m. and free for the public to attend, is scheduled to include local and national gospel talent including Wille Banks, Jr., Bishop Neal Roberson, Russell Smith, and Willie Rogers.

Lastly, "our final and official ceremony will be held at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, where family and friends are invited to joyfully bid farewell to husband, father, grandfather and friend, Eddie 'Nate' Luckett." The full listing of his memorial events may be found at tinyurl.com/yatcsndp,

Though their most public face may have gone on, gospel music lovers may be assured the Lucketts will continue musically.

"The Luckett Brothers have been active as a gospel group for more than 50 years, faithfully ministering through song and serving as a pillar within the community. Following Nate’s passing, the group intends to honor his memory by continuing the mission they have carried for decades, uplifting the community through gospel music and preserving the spiritual and musical foundation he helped build."

Perhaps more importantly for the many New Pitts served in their time of grief, Luckett will be remembered as a caring presence. Per the Lucketts' friend's recollection, "Nate understood that funerals were more than just burying the dead; they were ceremonies affirming that every life mattered, regardless of race, gender, or social status. He treated dignitaries no differently than everyday families and took particular pride in designing floral arrangements set ups around the casket.

“I believe Nate would most like to be remembered as a loyal and devoted person to his family, church, and community. He gave everything he had to ensure that each was supported, cared for, and sustained.”

Here are the Fabulous Luckett Brothers exhorting a church audience in 2023, wearing suits in the same vivid shades of yellow they did for New Life's photo shoot (forward to :44 to watch them walk to the platform).