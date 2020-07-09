Ned Wolf Blurs Genre Lines with “Badside”

× Expand Photo credit: Instagram / @iamnedwolf Ned Wolf

While the world of local hip hop is a seemingly endless rabbit hole of SoundCloud links and YouTube videos, younger names are beginning to emerge with unique styles and a vast array of influences. One such artist is Ned Wolf, whose latest, “Badside,” feels like a trippy take on acts like the late XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, who embraced casually inserting emotional issues into their lyrics. Wolf follows suit with ease, channeling that energy and describing a turbulent relationship.

The production on “Badside” is a strong suit, with beat-smith LavenderKai taking a gloomy sounding guitar and giving it life with percussion and a sample of The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Suicidal Thoughts” setting the tone for Wolf’s verses. The Racine native has been active as of late, with “Badside” being only one of several tracks that he’s dropped within the last couple of months. Hip hop in general has been blurring its own genre boundaries by infusing new elements and sounds as of late, and artist like Ned Wolf can help usher in that next generation of sonic influence with tracks like this.

× Expand Ned Wolf - "Badside"

