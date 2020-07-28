Negative/Positive Win 2020 Rockonsin At Home Competition

× Expand Photo via Negative/Positive / Facebook Negative / Positive

Milwaukee natives and Girls Rock MKE alumni Negative/Positive have been playing shows and creating music for much of their adolescent lives, and they’ve earned plenty of accolades along the way. On Sunday, the high schoolers were announced as the winners of Rockonsin’s 2020 “Rockonsin At Home” competition. The band took first place overall with their video submission, with Madison-area band Flying Fuzz taking second place.

Both winning bands will receive studio time at Madison’s Blast House Studios, as well as gear from Shure Microphones. Under normal circumstances, Rockonsin finalists would compete during the daytime hours of Summerfest, with the winners receiving a showcase at the festival. This year, the bands were asked to submit video of a one-song performance. Negative/Positive and Flying Fuzz are currently slated to perform at the 2021 iteration of The Big Gig.

“Despite the virus outbreak, we saw once again some great talent on display by the bands that applied for the Rockonsin At Home virtual competition” said Rockonsin producer Dennis Graham. “It will be exciting to see Negative/Positive and Flying Fuzz rocking out on a 2021 Summerfest stage.”

Riot grrrls in-the-making Negative/Positive are no strangers to the studio. The young band has already put out three projects since 2016, including their most recent, Kick Me in Both of My Shins at the Same Time. That project, as well as their recent singles, were recorded by Shane Hochstetler of Milwaukee standouts Call Me Lightning at his Howl Street Recordings studio in Bay View.

You can check out all of Negative/Positive’s releases so far on their Bandcamp page.