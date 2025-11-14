New Wave Fest Returns to Cooperage

× Expand Photo courtesy Xposed 4heads Xposed 4heads Line Up 2025 Xposed 4heads line up (2025)

New wave is new no more, but that sound from the cusp of the ‘70s and ‘80s continues to reverberate and inspire new bands. Since 2018, Milwaukee New Wave Fest has been a local flagship for the genre. This year’s lineup features two relatively recent cover bands, Weird Science and The First Wave, along with one group from the ‘80s performing original music, XPosed 4Heads.

The 4Heads began under the auspices of filmmaker-songwriter Mark G.E. He remains the group’s primary writer and is the organizer of New Wave Fest. The annual event caps a busy year for his band, including an opening spot for Devo at Summerfest. Devo was always an inspirational throughline for the 4Heads, even if their music doesn’t strictly adhere to the Akron act’s model.

Meeting Devo was a delight. “They’re just friendly Midwest guys with a quirky sense of humor,” G.E. says. But that humor reflects on serious issues. Devo’s founders were at Kent State in 1970 when the National Guard opened fire on students, killing four. Their lyrics and performances satirized the complacent status quo.



Devo’s satirical outlook continues to inform the 4Heads’ material, including their 2025 album Crack the Sky. The collection opens with a song that began as a feminist anthem about that old glass ceiling but took on a more universal theme about daring to move forward (“pick the lock … jump the track … make a change”). “Virtual Love” considers the prospect of sex and romance with a robot instead of a real person. The titles of “Tricked Out Tailspin” and the album’s masterpiece, “Are We Crazy,” express an underlying unease with the state of things. “Are We Crazy’s” telling line: “The wheel’s still turning but the hamster’s dead.”

The term new wave gained wide currency in 1978 to describe music that broke the stale mode of ‘70s rock without becoming narrowly punk. While much of the 4Heads music fits within that definition, G.E. says the band has only “one foot in new wave. I don’t know if I’d call our newer material new wave—it’s a little less synthesizer-oriented, a little more guitar-oriented and more diverse musically. It still has an ‘80s feel but with a darker edge.” And yet, new wave was always a big tent, accommodating a variety of people and sounds that didn’t fit the mainstream.

New Wave Fest will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at Cooperage, 822 S. Water St. Doors open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8.