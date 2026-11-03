On New EP, Allison Mahal Finds Her Backbone

× Expand Photo by Chloe Kiefer Allison Mahal

For Milwaukee singer-songwriter Allison Mahal, there often are multiple stories, narratives and memories woven into each song, creating snapshots of who she is and how much she has grown. “Every song I write is just kind of a snapshot of where I was currently at the time,” Mahal said during a recent Zoom interview.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Mahal will take the stage at the Cactus Club to celebrate her new EP Backbone, a release featuring her most vivid snapshots yet.

While that reflective nature defines Mahal’s new music, the project also marks a major resurgence in creativity and confidence. A couple years ago, she realized that her creative spark was starting to dim as she battled self-doubt. She found herself feeling complacent, struggling to figure out how to “level up” her career. “The gigs are increasing in quality and showcasing my original music,” Mahal said. "But I've only recently been feeling this urge to just be who I am as an artist.”

That friction between external milestones and internal ambition heavily inspired the new music. “There’s a little hint of that uncertainty in each of these songs,” Mahal continued. “I'm now 29. The past couple years, life has been moving so fast. A lot of big life events like getting married, buying a house—that kind of American vision of settling down—contradicted with this internal feeling of wanting to be doing more with my music and still wanting to pursue my artistry. Those were kind of combating each other.”

Social Media Landscape

Part of overcoming that hesitation meant tackling social media—a landscape that used to intimidate her.

“In the past year I've just said, ‘F that,’ and ‘I'm going to do it and put myself out there,’” Mahal said. “It’s only been fruitful. Not just increasing engagement and followers but finding community within Milwaukee through social media. It’s been so rewarding.”

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That newfound fearlessness directly inspired the EP’s title track. Mahal realized she needed to start speaking her mind more. “I was only getting in my own way,” she said of the track. “No one else was getting in my way. It was just me. And that song was just about wanting to have that backbone.”

Meanwhile, "The Knife" captures her anxious transition from the busy city life of Riverwest to the rural, low-key environment of Franklin. “I was having an existential crisis as one does at 28, 29 of ‘who do I want to be and where do I want to live?’ And ‘oh, I'm so far away from the city,’” she said.

“All My Friends” reflects on a raw, painful period marked by a friend’s severe accident and a succession of family losses. The collective grief shifted her perspective, reinforcing that her ultimate goal is to create music within a community rather than in isolation, with the hope of sustaining those creative bonds decades from now.

“It just was so eye-opening that everything can change in the blink of an eye,” Mahal said. “I realized the end game for me and the goal is to be making music in whatever capacity with my people.”

That includes recording the EP’s tracks in her living room last January with the help of her drummer Jeremiah de la Peña and longtime collaborators Van Isaacson and Sam Roller. “Working with them is a breeze and it's a dream. They're so encouraging and supportive,” said Mahal. “I can't imagine working with other people to bring these songs to life. They just know me so well personally because we're all so close as friends that it just is already such a safe and positive environment to create these songs in.”

Winter Sanctuary

With Backbone, it is clear Mahal has reclaimed her spark, stepping into a much happier, bolder headspace. That shift began in the “dead of winter,” inside the walls of her new home. After moving to Franklin with her now-husband, Mahal decided she wanted her next project to be deeply intimate. She transformed her home into a temporary recording studio for five days. “I like to think that there is a level of intimacy because this was created in my home with my people,” she said.

Mahal has long found inspiration from recording during winter. Her 2024 sophomore album Allie was recorded under similar conditions at a lake house in Williams Bay during a massive snowstorm. “There's something about recording in the dead of winter that I find creative and inspiring,” Mahal said.

Bringing the studio into her living space allowed her to lean into her natural instincts as a self-described homebody, surrounded by her family and pets. She said it was beautiful just having her “anxious” dog Dottie and “crazy” cat Ziggy in the same room, along with her husband who was also hanging out and “listening to things in real time.” They’d use her fireplace every night, so the vibes were “good and warm.”

Capturing the right sounds came naturally, but finding the vulnerability required for the lyrics proved more challenging. Mahal admits she felt timid at first. While some tracks flowed easily as a form of emotional release, others demanded a heavier dose of bravery.

“Some of these tracks came out easily and it was just the moment demanded the message for where I was and it was cathartic to write,” she said. “Tracks like ‘Noise’ and ‘All My Friends’ took a little bit more courage to say everything that I wanted to say.”

Writing such raw, uncertain music during a period filled with personal milestones—like buying a home and getting married—might seem contradictory. However, Mahal notes that major life achievements do not automatically erase an artist's internal struggles, even if things look perfect from the outside.

“That just speaks to how not everything is always rainbows and sunshine, even when it's presented that way on social media,” Mahal said. “Yeah, I am getting married and bought this house with my partner, and a lot of happy things did happen in the past few years. But I'm also just a 29-year-old girl still figuring out what I want to say in my art, how I want to say it, and having the guts to do it on my terms and ask for what I want.”

In addition to the EP, Mahal also recently collaborated on a forthcoming Christmas covers EP alongside fellow Wisconsin artists Ben Mulwana, Nate Bjorge (Wildered), and Laura Baumer (Bomber and Red, Valley Fox). Though tracking holiday music in the summer was "not for the faint of heart," the project fulfilled a long-held dream to record with local musicians she admires. "I selfishly wanted to work with these folks for a while,” she said. “So might as well make a Wisconsin Christmas EP out of it.”

As she approaches 30, Mahal is looking toward the future. “I’m hoping that when I'm in my 50s and 60s one day, that I still have this creative community," she said. "The same people that I've been working with now, especially Van and Sam, coming up on a decade—I want that to last for the long run.”