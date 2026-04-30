One Man Show “Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees” Returns to Vivarium

× Expand Photo courtesy Greg Marshall Greg Marshall Greg Marshall

Greg Marshall, the titular character of his own one-man show, “Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees,” says that the inspiration for his production came from a desire to gather stories from his life that he could share them with his daughters. He began to piece the stories together in podcast and story slam formats but eventually gravitated toward a live performance.

“This show is a true story that comes from my life, it starts with me running from the police and ends with a happy ending, me on the beach, homeless,” Marshall explains. “In between is a pretty wild adventure of things that really happened as I was trying to figure out why I’m alive and what this is all about.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Greg Marshall Greg Marshall Greg Marshall performing "Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees"

In addition to storytelling and performing, Marshall, a working musician who performed with hip-hop group The Figureheads, performs the soundtrack for the show with a guitar and looping pedal.

After a test run performing the show to a select audience in his backyard in the summer of 2024, “Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees” made a public debut at Vivarium a couple months later. Last year, the show returned to Vivarium along with a performance at The Bur Oak in Madison and now returns to Vivarium for another run on May 7. Marshall says this performance is “dedicated to Stella's Playground, a Milwaukee initiative to build the city's first universally accessible and inclusive playground.”

Marshall says the show has evolved and developed along the way.

“I want to see it become it’s best self and I think this is going to be very close to that,” Marshall says of the May 7 performance. He says beyond that, he has “some curiosities” about seeing the performance being translated to a film version. But if that doesn’t pan out, he’s glad to continue offering this unique piece of art with live performance to share his life with an audience and maybe get them to think about their own.

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“My favorite outcome has been people will tell me days or weeks later that after the show, ‘I spent time remembering my life in a way that I haven’t,’” Marshall says. “My hope is that people walk out appreciating their own stories and seeing their life with a refreshed lens.”

“Greg Marshall Pops Out of the Trees” will be performed Thursday, May 7, at Vivarium (1818 N. Farwell Ave.), doors at 7pm. For more information and tickets, see: www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/greg-marshall-2026