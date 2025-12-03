Our Voice Milwaukee Kicks off Season 15 with Holiday Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Voice Milwaukee Our Voice Milwaukee Our Voice Milwaukee

LGBTQ+ chorus Our Voice Milwaukee (OVM) is gearing up for its 15th season, which kicks off with two performances this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Alverno College’s Pittman Theatre. These shows, titled “Mostly Christmas Joys from Mostly Christmas Boys,” will blend classic Christmas carols with witty parodies for an evening full of heartfelt humor and holiday spirit.

Expand Photo courtesy of Our Voice Milwaukee Our Voice Milwaukee Recital

Season 15, themed The Audacity of Joy, is described by OVM Artistic Director David Hein, “In a world that seeks to erase us—we protect, we resist, we dance, we laugh and we sing.” In other words, joy is powerful when championed as an act of rebellion, binding together those who speak out against injustices with unbreakable solidarity.

Since OVM’s return following Covid shutdowns, the group has grown from just 15 singers to more than one hundred. As a chorus for gay men and allies, OVM celebrates the power music has in bringing folks of all genders, sexual orientations and backgrounds together. “We are very aware that the current political climate makes what we do more important than ever,” Hein affirms. “Our members have found a sense of place and safety in the chorus, and there has been remarkable energy as the chorus renews its mission and focus.”

For the first time ever, OVM is offering season passes. For $90, folks can get perks like one reserved seat to this weekend’s holiday concert, one reserved seat to the spring concert, seat preferences, one free drink per concert, flexibility to change show times after purchase and a shout-out during concert programs. Passes can be purchased at https://ourvoicemke.ludus.com/passes.php.

OVM’s spring concert, “Tell Our Story: Queer Songs From Across the Eras,” will run April 25 and 26.