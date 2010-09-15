Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy

Grafton's status as a%uFFFDhub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains%uFFFDrooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about%uFFFDmaintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held this Friday and%uFFFDSaturday, Sept. 17-18, at Lime Kiln Park%uFFFDat 2020 S. Green Bay Road.

The event, now in its fifth year, is named for the record company%uFFFDrun as a subsidiary of a%uFFFDfurniture company in this Ozaukee County city from 1918 to the mid-’30s. The label's greatest%uFFFDcommercial success%uFFFDcame from its "race" records line, which included some of the earliest recordings of such luminaries%uFFFDas Alberta Hunter and Charley Patton.

Grafton Blues Association President Kris Raymond%uFFFDassures attendees that the%uFFFDgenre's diversity is represented at the Paramount fest more than it is at many%uFFFDother%uFFFDblues outings. From the acoustic sounds by which its namesake label made its%uFFFDreputation%uFFFDto%uFFFDmore contemporary manifestations, Raymond promises, "We offer all types of blues over the weekend, from country blues, Delta blues and gospel to what some call ‘blues rock.’ You will find something you like no matter what you consider to be%uFFFDblues music."

The variety should%uFFFDbe an ideal fit for Milwaukee’s wide range of blues lovers, including those who listen to the weekday afternoon and Saturday morning offerings on WMSE-FM and the%uFFFDDJs on African-American talk/blues/gospel AM signal WMCS.

Newbies and aficionados%uFFFDwill not only be able to experience a wide breadth of blues over the weekend, but they also will get it at a bargain price compared to other events of similar size. Paramount has gone so far as to buck economic trends because of its bang for the bucks.

"Our attendance has always gone up, despite the economy,” Raymond says. This year, two-day passes to the festival are $20 in advance; Friday-only passes are $10.

In addition to getting their fill of music, attendees coming from%uFFFDacross the country and overseas will get some local flavor. Nationally known acts like folk blues%uFFFDduo%uFFFDJoe Filisko & Eric Noden,%uFFFDlongtime sideman guitarist/singer%uFFFDgone solo%uFFFDZac Harmon and colorfully electric and eclectic veterans%uFFFDLil’ Ed%uFFFDand The Blues Imperials are rounded out by some Wisconsin players. Milwaukee’s%uFFFDLeroy Airmaster will take the stage with%uFFFDtwo of the city's%uFFFDsenior bluesmen, Greg Koch and Jim Liban. Among other Milwaukee-area acts taking the stage are October Soul, Maple Road and Robert Allen Jr.%uFFFD& The Zoot Suits.%uFFFDMaking the trip%uFFFDfrom Madison are hard-touring%uFFFDAaron Williams and The Hoodoo, hailed recently%uFFFDby readers of the city's Isthmus%uFFFDas the state capital's favorite hometown blues band.

At the same time people will be coming from all around to attend and play at%uFFFDGrafton's current contribution to blues culture, the%uFFFDburg will be honored%uFFFDSaturday for its past. A historical marker%uFFFDto be placed at%uFFFDthe site of Paramount Records' original factory locale will be unveiled at the fest as part of the national Blues Trail project.

Paramount has been gaining international notice as it brings accolades to the state. "We are getting more and more recognition from the blues community,” Raymond says. “The press increases each year.%uFFFDWe feel it's our responsibility, given the history, that we include music recorded here on a regular basis.%uFFFDThose that understand the relevance of the history have been with us since the%uFFFDbeginning."