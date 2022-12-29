Raising One More in Honor of Sherwood

Photo via Facebook Mike Sherwood

A bartender in the Bay View community is somewhat of a local celebrity. In the bars where everybody knows someone’s name, regular patrons almost always know the person behind the pine. That makes it even more tragic when those people are gone suddenly. Such was the case for Mike Sherwood, known to many by only his last name, when he passed away in January of this year.

Almost a year later to the day, the people that he served (and many more) will come together for a good cause on January 7 at Club Garibaldi’s in Bay View for a tribute concert, taking in great music, and raising another glass in his honor.

The lineup for the show will not make things a quiet affair, and for good reason. Brew city punks The DUIs will lead the lineup, along with Warhawks and Tommy Odetto. Sid McCain from WMSE will also keep the music going with DJ sets throughout the night.

In addition to the music, food from Belgium, WI-based Kyote’s Bar and Grill will be served for the benefit, in addition to Club Garibaldi’s famous wings. Kyote’s owner Kyle Simpson was a longtime friend of Sherwood’s, as were many in Bay View, and is helping to organize the benefit.

"We just wanted to do something to celebrate Mike's life” said Simpson. “He touched so many lives, and even after passing helped people. Someone like that needs to be celebrated."

All proceeds from the night will benefit two charitable causes close to Sherwood; the American Transplant Foundation and JR’s Pups-N-Stuff animal rescue. For more information, visit the official Facebook event listing.