Remembering Milwaukee Blues Singer Jeffery Taylor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Blind Pig Records Altered Five Jeffrey Taylor (center) with Altered Five

Jeffery Taylor, vocalist for the Altered Five Blues Band, the most acclaimed blues act to emerge from Milwaukee this century, died unexpectedly on April 30. He was 64 years old.

Altered Five’s latest album, Hammer & Chisel, was released by Blind Pig Records this February with a party at Shank Hall. Like the seven albums that preceded it, Hammer & Chisel was a powerhouse recording fronted by Taylor’s supremely assured vocals, steeped in blues and reaching for the heights of the great soul Southern singers of the ‘60s.

Expand Photo courtesy of Blind Pig Records Jeffrey Taylor with Altered Five (2025) Jeffrey Taylor (left) with Altered Five (2025)

Taylor cofounded Altered Five in 2002. Since then, the band has performed in 13 countries. Their 2021 album Holler if You Hear Me reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Blues Chart. In the years since they’ve been a regular on Sirius XM’s Bluesville and have toured Europe as well as the U.S. They returned to Milwaukee from a performance in India shortly before Hammer & Chisel’s release.

Altered Five received multiple Blues Music Award nominations and earned recognition from the Blues Foundation, naming their 2014 album Cryin' Mercy as Best Self-Released Album at the International Blues Challenge. They also won several as Best Blues Band in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee readers’ poll.

Taylor’s day job was as important as his role in the band. He served as principal of West Milwaukee Intermediate School and West Allis Central High School. He passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep at his home in West Allis.