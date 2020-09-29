Rich P. Sets the Scene with ‘The Day Before’

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Richual P. Rich P.

In the era of streaming, the rollout of an album is an ever-changing process, with attention being the hardest commodity to attract. Fortunately for Rich P., he’s no stranger to putting in hard work to attract a crowd, and has plenty of content to go with it, including his latest EP, The Day Before. The project is described as the first of a pair of EPs, culminating in the release of his next full-length album, The Day After. The five-track release pairs soulful samples with more trap-centric contemporary tracks, and grown man raps full of wisdom. Now a veteran in the local hip hop scene, the songs are a product of having a home studio and plenty of determination.

“The five records that made the cut have been in the works for the last year and a half or so” explained Rich P. “I’m recording music every day, but I felt like those five records felt good to put out at this time. It’s one of those things where I’m always working, but with everything going on, I’ve had time to do more work.”

In addition to the project, Rich P. has evolved beyond his artistry, crafting the Richual brand around himself and the artists that he’s affiliated himself with. The forward-thinking plan not only allows for him to have a larger buzz surrounding his own efforts, but to have a career in music beyond his days with the microphone, should he ever choose to go that route. It’s a constant evolution that separates Rich P. from some of his contemporaries.

“Throughout the years, I continue to release music, but I also try to create new avenues for other artists as well, to add value to the scene” he explained. “I want to create a platform for other artists to grow.”

Release dates for the follow-up EP and LP haven’t been set in stone just yet, but with Rich P.’s work ethic, it can be assumed that they are not far behind the release of The Day Before. The new EP serves as a primer for big things to come, thanks to not only the quantity, but the quality of music that Rich P. has put together.