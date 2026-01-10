River-Weird Variety Show Series Debuts at Bremen Café

Expand Flyer by DJ Verminess River-Weird Variety Promotional Poster

A new variety show series, River-Weird Variety, kicks off this weekend at Bremen Cafe (901 E. Clarke St.), hosted by Madi Inferna, Medusa Gayze and DJ Verminess. Showcasing the talents and alternative arts of Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, the free show incorporates music, burlesque, sideshow, magic, comedy, poetry and more into several hours of entertainment.

The debut installment of River-Weird is Saturday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. and will feature Flora Fawn, Destiny the Deity, Cherry LaTarte, Dhoop, Sally Marvel, Erin Morris, E’Jazz, Kevin O’Neill, Hot Science, Madi Inferna and Medusa Gayze, with DJ Verminess spinning vinyl pre and post-show. “The show is by the community, for the community,” Inferna says. “Our main goal is for it to be people we know supporting each other.”

For several years, Bremen Cafe has been the home of BremSin, another monthly variety show hosted by Vee Valentine, Mr. Lucifer and DJ Steb. Inferna, a burlesque and sideshow artist, has frequently performed in BremSin. “It’s been really important to me to be a part of it,” she affirms. “In December, one of our hosts decided to leave the show, so they’re going down to six months out of the year instead of every month.”

Expand Photo by John Swan Medusa Gayze, DJ Verminess and Madi Inferna The River-Weird Variety hosts from left to right: Medusa Gayze, DJ Verminess and Madi Inferna

Determined to keep monthly programming at Bremen going, Inferna, Gayze and Verminess developed River-Weird to coexist with BremSin by taking place every month BremSin has off. River-Weird will not be quite as burlesque-focused as BremSin while heavier on the variety show aspect.

“Medusa Gayze had started doing BremSin with us, and we’d been talking about starting our own show for a while,” Inferna explains. “The timing worked out, and we have a lot of the same connections, so a lot of people who do BremSin will also be performing in our show.”

Beyond this weekend, River-Weird takes place the second Saturday of every other month: March 14, May 9, July 11, September 12 and November 14. Performers interested in signing up may fill out a sign-up form . Follow @riverweirdvariety on Instagram for updates. All Bremen Cafe events are listed on the bar’s calendar .

“I’ve always seen Bremen Cafe as a safe space, and performing there I’ve met so many people who are very understanding and welcoming,” Inferna mentions. “A lot of people who like alternative stuff go there. It’s always a given where we fill the whole bar up for BremSin.”

Attendees should bring tips for performers. Content warning that Saturday’s final act will involve real blood.