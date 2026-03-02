Rockin’ for International Women’s Day at Linneman’s

Expand Photo courtesy of Eclecti-Pop! Eclecti-Pop! Eclecti-Pop!

Among the many events planned this weekend around International Women’s Day (March 8) is the Saturday, March 7 benefit concert for Women’s March, a national organization whose mission is “building a base of feminists to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”

The concert, at Linneman’s, features two Chicago acts, Local Hands and Eclecti-Pop! along with a Milwaukee recording artist with a long history of activism, Eric Blowtorch (accompanied by percussionist Dena Aronson).

Says Eclecti-Pop!’s Paul McComas, “Zooming-into Feb. 11's nationwide Women's March meeting, I was thrilled to see them shout-out my call for pro-equality men to join in. Later that night, I took my own advice and checked with bandmates Emily Chloe Quinn and Laura Nash. Committed feminists all, we agreed that our already booked Linneman's gig on March 7—International-Women's-Day Eve—really had to benefit women's rights. The diversity of Eclecti-Pop!'s multi-genre song sets mirrors the brilliant diversity of gender, race, orientation, etc. our band celebrates.”

What does Eclecti-Pop! play? “Everything except metal, gangsta rap, and arena-friendly hair-band cock-rock,” McComas says. He has recorded and performed with Sleater-Kinney, John Doe of X, Torres (Mackenzie Scott), Debora Iyall of Romeo Void, Holly and The Nice Lions' Holly Trasti—none of whom fall into any of those three "barred" musical genres.

“As a woman and a songwriter, I greatly value the importance for all women to have an avenue to express themselves authentically,” Quinn says. "This power of expression can be intimidating, formidable, and world changing, and that's why the suppression of women has historically been so strong.” Nash adds, “Music is a thread that entwines and connects us all, supporting our mental health as we seek healing from these arduous times. Equality, respect, and compassion matter. Unite, and resist!”

Local Hands is a sometime acoustic, sometime electric indie folk rock duo featuring Chris Churchill (guitar, vocals) and Caitlin Shantz (guitar, violin, vocals) on “original songs of love, loss, and living.”

Blowtorch has worked with a roster of great Jamaican musicians, recording with reggae aces such as U-Roy, Big Youth, Prince Jazzbo, Clement “Sir” Coxsone Dodd and Roland Alphonso. He has also recorded with members of Fishbone and, closer to home, with esteemed Milwaukeeans such as Paul Cebar, Robyn Pluer, Paul Finger and a gamut of rock, jazz, R&B and genre-bending players. Collaboration has been operative throughout Blowtorch’s 30-plus years of making records, a working method in keeping with the communitarian socialism that permeates his lyrics. Did I mention that he’s also released eight albums under his own name?

Eclecti-Pop! and Milwaukee Free America present "Rockin' for Rights" benefiting Women's March / Our Feminist Future (www.womensmarch.com) 7:30 p.m., March 7 at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 1001 E. Locust St. All proceeds go to Women’s March. For more, visit

