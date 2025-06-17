ROCKONSIN State Finals Competition at Summerfest July 26-27

× Expand Photo via Rockonsin - Facebook No Limit - Rockonsin No Limit performs during Rockonsin 2024 State Finals at Summerfest

Ten high school bands from across Wisconsin will compete in the 21st season of ROCKONSIN for prizes including music gear, Summerfest headline slots and studio time at Madison’s Blast House Studios.

The ROCKONSIN competition will host five bands each day on July 26 and 27; each group will play a 20-minute showcase set. The winner and runner up bands will get a second slot, performing a 45-minute set on July 3. In addition, one state finalist will perform at the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest in August.

The Summerfest competition begins at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, June 26 with Krusher (Campbellsport High School), The Lightways (Sussex Hamilton, Germantown & Brookfield East High Schools), Greater Than Human (Flambeau High School), Extra (Brookfield East, Wauwatosa West, Mukwonago and Waterford Union High Schools) and Blonde (Wauwatosa East and West High Schools).

Friday’s round continues at 12:15 p.m. with Mania (DePere High School), Exchange (McFarland Indian Mound Middle School), Moon Pool (Plymouth High School & Plymouth Riverview Middle School and Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School), Take Back the Sun (Edgerton and Ft. Atkinson High Schools; Cambridge Koshkonong Trails School) and No Limit (Monona Grove and Columbus High Schools).