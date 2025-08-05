Shattered at Wisconsin State Fair

× Expand Photo by Blaine Schultz Shattered Shattered

Five veterans of Milwaukee’s music scene occasionally masquerade as Shattered, a group that digs deep into the catalog of the Rolling Stones. Monday night they took the stage for three hours at Leff’s Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill at the Wisconsin State Fair

Continuing at Wisconsin State Fair Park, through Aug. 10, the Wisconsin State Fair has something for everyone: livestock barns and auction, cream puffs, sporkies, racing pigs, state history, plein air painting, tree carving, giant slide, Wisconsin Products Pavilion, SpinCity midway rides, milking parlor, live music at free stages and daily headliners at the Main Stage, SkyGlider, Exposition Center shopping, parking on neighborhood lawns and a zillion other things including some of the best people watching you’ll find anywhere.

More information here: wistatefair.com/fair