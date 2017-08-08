Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap

× Expand Photo credit: Josh Evert Paper Holland at Silver City Studios

What do legendary rock band Nirvana and Wisconsin have in common? The Dairy State is home to Viroqua-born Butch Vig, the widely-celebrated music producer most famous for recording Nirvana’s seminal 1991 album Nevermind in a tiny Madison studio. The now-defunct Smart Studios produced records by other prolific artists like Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth and Garbage, alongside countless Wisconsin-based bands. Vig’s star-studded recording career was memorialized in the 2016 documentary The Smart Studios Story .

When local musician Andrew Jambura (Sat. Nite Duets) saw the film at last year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, he was inspired to open a sound studio of his own. He joined forces with fellow scene veterans Graham Hunt (Midnight Reruns, Midwives and others) and Josh Evert (The Fatty Acids) and opened Silver City Studios in April 2017. The artist-run studio’s motto is “Low cost, high reward,