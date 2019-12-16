SistaStrings and Klassik Are Big Winners at Radio Milwaukee Music Awards

× Expand Photo Credit: Mikaila Dusenberry Justin Barney and Ayisha Jaffer of 88Nine and Monique and Chauntee Ross of SistaStings. SistaStrings took home awards for Album of the Year for the album “Lift” and Band of the Year.

SistaStrings and Klassik each took home a pair of awards at Saturday’s Turner Hall event. The 12th annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards presented by WYMS 88.9 were determined by over 6,000 online votes and selections by 88Nine staff and local music writers.

The duo SistaStrings are black classical string musicians and vocalists who combine classical, gospel and soul music. Klassik (Kellen Abston) blends elements of hip-hop, jazz, new wave and indie sounds.

The evening also included performances by 2019 Backline program musicians Bravo, Immortal Girlfriend, Kaylee Crossfire, Reyna, WebsterX and Klassik.

The 2019 Radio Milwaukee Music Award Winners

Band of the Year: SistaStrings

Album of the Year: SistaStrings, Lift

Song of the Year: Browns Crew, “Mil Aires”

Solo Artist: Klassik

Music Video: Lex Allen, “Let Go”

Independent EP: Zed Kenzo, Baby Swag

Album Artwork: Fuzzysurf, Fuzzy & the Surfs

Best Disc We Missed: Jü, Emotions Running High

Critics’ Choice Album Of The Year: Klassik, Quiet

Rising Star (recognizing an artist 17 years old or younger): RB Vic

Music Ambassador: Milwaukee Public Library’s “Library Loud Days” series of concerts and events

Humanitarian: Riverwest FemFest