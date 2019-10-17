Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom Is Now Hosting Concerts and Events

When Adam Powers, the general manager of the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom (1037 W. Juneau Ave.) came on as manager just two years ago, there was no stage in the taproom area of the building that sits atop the Pabst Brewery complex. However, Powers, who spent time in Chicago working at multiple concert venues, changed that quickly. Now, the space boasts a stage and is one of the best mid-size venue spaces in Milwaukee, according to Powers.

"I want Milwaukee to understand that this is a new up-and-coming venue. You can see some really good shows here, any night of the week," Powers said.

Some upcoming shows include Through the Roots, the Dick Satan Trio, the Blue Ribbon Comedy show, Last Crack and more. Every Wednesday night, the space hosts a free Jazz night as well. And Packers games can also be watched at the space. It's Powers' goal to fill the room up for any event.

"The idea is to give bands a full crowd here," says Powers.

And one of the benefits of the space, according to Powers? The sound.

“I think we have the best sounding room in Milwaukee," says Powers.”It's top notch."

Check out a photo gallery of the space below (photos by Evan Casey). You can also learn more about the space here.