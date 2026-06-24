Songs With Teeth - John Sieger Combo’s new album

× Expand Photo by Linsey Sieger The John Sieger Combo - 2026 The John Sieger Combo (2026)

Swearing in Cursive, the new album by the John Sieger Combo serves as a reminder of the breadth and depth the Milwaukee songwriter and his collaborators are able to effortlessly deliver.

Their long-simmering brand of pub rock—a recipe that lives at the crossroads of blues, soul, country and rock—comes off as light handed, in the way personalities who have been living together through the music for decades can make sound this natural.

The opening tune “Deep Fried,” might be a bit of self-depreciation with timelessly understated production and a vocal that ends with a bit of falsetto and finds Sieger the vocalist in top form. “AKA Therese” is a slow burn, noir-waiting-to-happen; another in a long line of Sieger’s collaborations with lyricist Michael Feldman.

Stepping off with a reggae groove, “Cyrano” recalls Nick Lowe’s offhand songwriting with Brinsley Schwarz while “Rip and Run” chucks a ramrod guitar and jagged rhythm into a song that recalls the kitchen sink majesty of Lowe’s pure popism.

Bob Jennings’ recurring, hypnotic piano part anchors “Wish This Song Had Teeth,” a not-so -ubtle jab at the current sitting president, with a rowdy choir of gang vocals. Sieger’s live shows typically get folks up and dancing. “Who Stole My Crown” is an up-tempo Kenosha two-step certain to make setlists. “She’s Waiting” reprises the R&B Cadets nugget with Robin Pluer on vocals—fitting since the Cadets are well-represented on the album.

Sieger Says

A lifer, as musicians say, John Sieger has been honing his craft to the delight of audiences for decades. With the R&B Cadets, Semi Twang, El Supremo and the current Combo, Sieger’s songwriting and vocals have come to define him.

The lineup on the album includes longtime collaborators Bob Jennings on keyboards and sax, Bobby Schneider on drums, Mike Sieger on bass and vocals—along with a few guests. Since recording the album, guitarist Rob Gjersoe has joined the lineup.

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Sieger took a few questions about the songs and how the project came together in advance of the release show for Swearing in Cursive at Anodyne Coffee Roasting, Sunday, June 28 at 5 p.m.

It is streaming now www.johnsieger.com

× “Forget Her” by The R&B Cadets

Having played for so long with the Bobs and Mike, is there any direction you offer in terms of arrangements? What can you say about what each of them brings to the table beyond their musical abilities?

It is a luxury to have these guys play my songs so well for so long and the way we work things up is somewhere between a democracy and a benign dictatorship. Everybody makes suggestions, and good ones too, but I get the last word only because I write the songs.

My brother Mike and I have pretty much the same voice, which is a gift when you're building harmonies. As a bass player he has no desire to be fancy and lands his notes right in the middle of the beat. He’s solid.

The Bobs have been in a lot of bands and a lot of studios--they too know how to do the right thing for a song and often that means not much.

Robbie Gjersoe is new to the band, but we’ve all known him forever. He’s such a good player and real energy source on stage. It takes a lot of pressure off of me, I’m not always in the mood to play solo, so he’s there to jump on anything I toss his way.

In a February social media post Sieger said he was officially free of cancer, having been treated for a small growth that showed up at the base of his tongue.

Do you think your cancer treatment gave the impression the project came across fits and starts?

I want to be careful about making this record about my cancer because it was already shaping up to be what it was before the diagnosis.

Not only that, I don’t want it to be viewed as some sort of pity party — nobody wants to go to one of those!

I spent most of last year slowly recovering from treatment. The silver lining to this whole debacle is, now that I’m back to singing and playing, the joy factor is off the charts. I’m not Mr. Smiley Guy all the time, so you know when I’m grinning it isn’t show-biz, it’s for real.

What gave you the idea to re-do “She’s Waiting”—and are there any other songs you would like to take another crack at?

The sad truth is I may never be able to record this song the way I hear it my head. This attempt comes pretty close, but it may be the one song on our list that needs synths and more of an ‘80s approach. It’s hard to get that sound without mousse or shoulder pads.

Maybe better to say, can you think of songs that were beyond your grasp musically or technologically, that you could bring to fruition today?

Technology is nice, thank God for Pro Tools and the iPhone voice memo app!

But things were sounding pretty good in the ‘50s and ‘60s too and that's where most of my influences come from. If they come up with some better ways to capture the spirit I hear in early rock and roll and the British Invasion bands, I'll be standing in line with my credit card in my hand.

You’ve recorded a few songs that seem to be ripe with a built-in backstory like “AKA Therese.” Do you ever go back and flesh out ideas that connect dots you didn’t originally know were there for another song?

Well, first I have to mention Michael Feldman who wrote those very quotable and funny lyrics — he always makes me look smart when we write together. And his writing really puts stories in my head

I don't see myself as a storyteller, most of my stuff is a first verse and then two more that more or less paraphrase it. I’m definitely not working from my diary, in fact, a lot of times I have no idea what I'm writing about other than a feeling the lines might evoke.

How do you think your experience with cancer has affected your physical process of playing/singing? How has it affected your perspective on making music and art?

Radiation weakened the muscles around my vocal chords and deepened my voice. I sounded like an out of tune Barry White.

It also put about three yards of gravel down my gullet, which I can still hear and I'm not sure I like.

As for guitar, my chemical cocktails included enough painkillers to give me tremors and completely scramble my brain (even more than usual). The end result was me breaking up with my guitar for about six months. I'm glad to say we've reconciled.

I've always loved music, I've studied it and think about it all day every day (I know, not healthy). It's a language--maybe the highest one--and humans are hardwired to receive it and be moved by it.

Like I said earlier, there’s joy to be had if you just get out of the way. Cancer reminds you of your own mortality and that’s good—I’ve got a lot of songs beyond the ones on this record I need to put out, so I guess I’ll be doing that until I can’t anymore.