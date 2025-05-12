Summer Music Calendar Comes into Focus

× Expand Photo by Roniius - Wikimedia Braid - 2024 Braid performing at Shinjuku ACB in 2024. From left to right: Bob Nanna, Todd Bell, Damon Atkinson, Chris Broach

× “Mr. Okra” by Bonerama

By the time WMSE’s annual Backyard BBQ at Humboldt Park rolls around on August 28 summer will be waning. But between now and then, Milwaukee will be offering outdoor music every week.

The greater Milwaukee area’s parks will offer over 200 live music events including Jazz at The Vine (Humboldt Park, The Vine beer garden), Out There, Experimental Music Mini-Series (Various Locations), Chill on the Hill (Humboldt Park), Heart(beats) of the City (Red Arrow Park), Washington Park Wednesdays (Washington Park), Concerts in the Gardens (Boerner Botanical Gardens) and more. Find more information here county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Experience/Special-Events/Concerts

July and August at Lake Park offers live music two days each week with Musical Mondays and Wonderful Wednesdays. Celebrating 27 years of entertainment, Musical Mondays menu includes New Orleans trombone band Bonerama, Louisiana zydeco with Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers and closes with the R&B Cadets on August 25.

× “The Seventh Schlemiel” by Yid Vicious

The family-friendly Wonderful Wednesdays lineup includes veteran local folk duo Fox and Branch, Main Street Song & Dance Troupe, a teen ensemble presenting “The Love Spectrum” and Yiddish folk dance music with Yid Vicious.

× “No Matter How Much” by The Claudettes

Jazz in the Park returns to Cathedral Square Park with a program of Thursday evening concerts that includes salsa (Orquestra Salsa Ayala Band), R&B (The Claudettes) and Americana (Chris Haise Band) in addition to jazz. Reserved picnic tables in a private area next to the stage are available as well as free general admission. More information here easttown.com/jazz-in-the-park

Harley Davidson’s H-D Museum Bike Night Concert Series rumbles though the end of September with a wide range of genres. Cactus Bros. (Americana), Deadelijk (Grateful Dead tribute band), Ladybird (alt-country), Whiskey of the Damned (Celtic rock-punk) and Cigarette Break (hip-hop, R&B and jazz).

× “Harms” by Collections of Colonies of Bees

WMSE Backyard BBQ takes over the Humboldt Park Chalet bandshell on August 23 at noon for a full day of music and celebration. Female Focus DJs Caryn and Kelly will open the festivities and spin between acts. The R&B Cadets summer tour makes a stop, followed by Moonglow, Jay Anderson’s Voodoo Honey Brass Band, Collections of Colonies of Bees genre-busting sounds; emo icons Braid close the party.