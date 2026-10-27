Sunny Lou Is Helping Milwaukee Hip-Hop Reach Beyond the City

Expand Photo courtesy of Sunny Lou Milwaukee music producer and DJ Sunny Lou Milwaukee native, producer, and DJ Sunny Lou controls the decks during an energetic set. After shifting his focus from audio engineering to creating his own distinct beats, Sunny Lou has dedicated himself to collaborating with local talent and pushing the city’s hip-hop sound to audiences far beyond its hometown borders.

Sunny Lou was close to walking away from music when he decided to try something different.

The Milwaukee native had spent years working as an audio engineer, helping other artists record their songs. But he grew tired of the work and thought about quitting. He still loved music, though, so he opened his computer and started making beats.

His first released production was “There It Is,” a song with Milwaukee rapper 414BigFrank. The track helped introduce more listeners to Sunny Lou’s work and marked the start of a new path for him as a producer and DJ. “I didn't know how to make beats,” Sunny Lou said. “I didn't know if people would really like it, but here we are now, seems like they liked it.”

Sunny Lou said he began producing and DJing about a year and a half to two years before the interview. Before that, he knew how to record and mix music but had not made beats of his own.

He wanted to create the Milwaukee sound he had grown up listening to. As an audio engineer, he had to wait for artists to bring that style into his studio. Producing his own beats gave him a chance to shape the music himself. “I love the Milwaukee hip hop scene, Milwaukee music,” he said. “But I never knew how to make it.”

Now, Sunny Lou wants to keep working with local artists and help Milwaukee music reach listeners outside the city.

Working together to grow the sound

Sunny Lou said he does not see music as one person lifting up another. He believes both sides help make a song work.

He pointed to “Look Left,” his first song with Swaggy. It was also Swaggy’s first song, Sunny Lou said. The track showed what could happen when two people who were new to their roles worked together. Sunny Lou also credits artists Ayoolii and 414BigFrank with supporting him when others questioned his beats. He said they encouraged him and agreed to record over his music.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Expand Photo courtesy of Christiaan Crowcroft Milwaukee DJ and rapper Christiaan Crowcroft Milwaukee DJ and rapper Christiaan Crowcroft, known as DJ Megadon, commands the microphone during a live performance. Megadon actively champions the city's local music scene by spinning tracks from homegrown collectives like Run Along Forever and finding creative ways to help Milwaukee artists overcome promotional barriers.

DJ and rapper Christiaan Crowcroft, known as DJ Megadon, has seen Sunny Lou’s work grow. The two are cousins by marriage, though they did not know it at first because they grew up on different sides of the family.

Megadon said he followed Run Along Forever, Sunny Lou’s music group, and attended its shows. As a DJ, he played songs recorded by the group at his own events, helping more people hear Milwaukee artists.

The two reconnected around 2023 and began supporting each other’s work. Megadon later DJed at Sunny Lou’s album release party and other events.

Megadon said Sunny Lou brings different artists together through his production and helps introduce Milwaukee music to people in other places. “He’s bringing all these different types of Milwaukee artists together through his beats and showcasing that to everyone else all over,” Megadon said.

Music that brings people together

For David Luckett, a Milwaukee native who listens to Sunny Lou’s music, the sound reflects the city’s energy.

Luckett said he first discovered Sunny Lou through TikTok. He became more interested after hearing a song with 414BigFrank, which he believes was “There It Is.” He later met Sunny Lou at Dropout Fight Club, where Sunny Lou works as a boxing instructor.

Luckett said Milwaukee music has a sound people can recognize before the lyrics begin. “You can feel the love of the city in the music before you hear any other lyrics,” Luckett said.

He recalled hearing “There It Is” at a party at Miramar. People danced together and pointed from side to side when the song reached its title line. Luckett said the moment showed how music can bring people together.

Megadon said local artists can face challenges getting their music heard. He believes DJs and producers can help by playing local songs, sharing them online and giving artists chances to perform or work with others.

Sunny Lou also uses social media to reach new listeners. He said artists do not need thousands of dollars for promotion if they can come up with creative ideas and keep sharing them.

Looking ahead, Sunny Lou hopes to work with five to 10 artists from outside Milwaukee. He wants to introduce them to the city’s sound so they can bring it back to their own communities. He also wants younger artists to know they can make music that reaches far beyond their hometown. “We can have a commercial sound, and we can be fun and be played all over the world,” Sunny Lou said.

For those who doubt their skills, he has one message: Keep going. “The people who hear the doubt but don’t listen to it ... those are the people that make it,” he said.

Sunny Lou will perform with Big Frank at a free Halloween show at Ivanhoe Plaza on East Ivanhoe Place, 7 p.m. Saturday, October 31.