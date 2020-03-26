Testa Rosa Refines Its Sound on IV

× Expand Photo courtesy of the band Testa Rosa

Like the artisan who burnishes raw materials or the Zen monk who teaches of peeling away the layers of an onion, Testa Rosa continues to create rich, rewarding music by refining a sound. With their fourth album IV (Atomic Records) the band’s sound offers a lush, near-orchestration that recalls John Cale’s early solo albums.

Husband and wife duo Damian Strigens (guitar) and Betty Blexrud-Strigens (vocals, guitar) invite comparisons to Georgia O'Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, another couple whose art is entwined with their relationship. Originally a trio, the band now includes Bill Backes (drums), Nick Berg (keyboards) and Paul Hancock (bass).

Among IV’s standout tracks, the cinematic quality of “High Horse” could be a lost Karen Carpenter track, abetted by Berg’s stark piano riff. “Play It As It Lays” features Strigens rich-toned chiming guitar runs topped by Blexrud-Strigens’ idiosyncratic vocal phrasing. “Herring Gull” threatens to turn into Krautrock then nodding to The Jaynettes “Sally Go Round the Roses” before Backes’ drum finale rebuilds to a coda.

Recorded and mixed by Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street Recordings, Testa Rosa has taken their sound up a notch from humble beginnings with Betty recording demos with GarageBand.

“I think my vision then was maybe we could be a lo-fi, DIY type of band with a dream of being signed to a label,” she says. “Then we won a gift certificate to Smart Studios at a WMSE silent auction, and through that, learned we could actually be pretty hi-fi on our own. Having access to some of the best studios; Smart Studios (before they closed) and now, Howl Street, showed me that record labels don't always hold the keys to the magic.”

She says her process and trusting collaborators is key. “More times than not, I just strum (a demo) out on guitar, maybe explain what I'm thinking for parts, and they crank out something much better. Damian, Paul, Bill and Nick are all pros.”

Damian says Hochstetler brought a sense of perspective to the recording process. “Shane has so many great qualities. One of my favorite things about working with him is his ability to offer up a measured, yet unbiased perspective,” Damian says. “There are times when listening to a recorded bed track, he'll close his eyes, listening closely, then offer a suggestion for something incredibly simple, like a single low organ note added for depth.”

Strigens also noted how Hochstetler immersed himself with the project. “After a session, he'll come in early the next day, after listening to a mix in the car with fresh ears and make some suggestions that open up new possibilities. He's incredibly patient and does whatever it takes to get the right sound. He's not afraid to ask you to push yourself out of your comfort zone either. It makes it fun and rewarding.”

Testa Rosa’s discography is scattered with references to nature, animals, seasons and planets. Blexrud-Strigens says this is no coincidence. “As flakey as it sounds, nature is just so vibrationally charged,” she says. “Not that buildings aren't too (which is what "Alice Anything" is about, "if the house could talk" sort of thing). But outside in nature is totally where the action is, if you want to feel something powerful. Especially in the early morning. That's church. We were at Jumbo Rocks in Joshua Tree a few months ago and I thought I was going to faint.”

Onstage, Testa Rosa projects an approachable cool. Well-crafted musicianship that most bands would envy, coupled with an openness. Some of this vibe might lie in Blexrud-Strigens’ lyrics.

“I am pushing myself to be more autobiographical in my lyrics now.” she says. “Every single one of them on this album gives me a mental picture of something from my own life—lashes of real people, places, times—whereas, previous albums have contained more made up stories. "Herring Gull" is really about my mom, how she came into her own. "High Horse" is about addicts I have known and have tried to help. "Play It As It Lays" is about my oldest friend, our haunts and secret words. "Sirius A" is about Damian. Some are more abstract, like "Nature Kills Maidens", which was inspired by the spooky stories from childhood like “The Green Ribbon.”

As fans themselves, Testa Rosa wear their heart on their sleeves. From one-off 45s to playing tribute sets to Patti Smith and the Pretenders they are no strangers to a challenge. Perhaps someday whey will cover The McKinleys “Someone Cares For Me,” The Springfields “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” and Sonny Bono’s “Laugh At Me.”

While it might seem a cliché, I can vouch this album should be listened to on vinyl. But let’s give Blexrud-Strigens the final word. She cites her and Damian’s experience working in record stores and as music collectors as a clue to IV. “We love the recording studio… and like to read about how our faves were recorded. So, to me, our records are our product, and our live shows are trying to capture that. I guess if a stranger were to ask what's the best way to experience our music, I would say headphones.”