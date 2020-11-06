The Milbillies Ramble and Roll on Self-Titled Debut

× Expand Image via The MilBillies The Milbillies

With a name like The Milbillies, there’s certainly no err of subtlety to what the bluegrass band is providing on their brand new self-titled debut album. That’s reinforced from the second you press play, as an explosion of banjos, guitars and storytelling lyrics take over your speakers on opening track “Ol’ Fred.” As you may expect, the track is about a Milwaukeean named Fred, who is tragically all out of beer. It’s upfront, lacking pretense, and exactly what a great debut record should consist of.

The 12-track album follows the lead of the album opener, as songs consist of rambling, rolling tones that sound like they’ve been derived from a southern saloon on a jumping Friday night. Opting for beer rather than moonshine, the local take on bluegrass feels authentic to the genre, while still giving the sound a Milwaukee flare that’s sure to get a rise from local crowds whenever the chance to play the material live again will occur.

Part of what makes the record so authentic is the way that it was recorded. Rather than taking individual tracks in the studio, the band recorded live performances of the song at Silver City Studios, which allowed for each member to play off of one another’s energy. As banjo player Dan Shaw picks away relentlessly, fiddler Joe Wais adds harmonics and stabbing, upbeat parts at will. It takes a great deal of technical precision to sound just a little bit out of control, and that’s the type of city slicker turned country bumpkin energy that the band provides.

Save for a mid-album ode to Wild Turkey, and the general down-home sonic aesthetics of the self-titled debut, there’s no questioning The Milbillies’ roots, with songs like “Bartender” and “Cream City Woman,” paying a roundabout homage to the city they call home. There’s a combination of rustic and real qualities that a bluegrass fan from any part of the country can appreciate, and it all makes for an impressive debut effort. Whether you’re in Bay View or Birmingham, The Milbillies have something for you to drink along to with this release.