The Ring to Debut Live Stream Concert Series on Feb. 28

During the early months of the pandemic, it was clear that live music would be one of the last aspects of daily life that would return to normalcy. For local production company Kneeverland Productions, that meant that a change would ultimately need to be made to adapt their business model, and subsequently The Ring livestreaming music studio was developed. With more and more acts getting involved in streaming shows, the move has proven effective, and Kneeverland is expanding upon their programming with a new live streaming concert series. The first show will feature a live performance from genre-fusing multi-instrumentalist Klassik.

The Ring Live Music Series is set to begin regular monthly shows on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., and will continue to produce events on the last Sunday of the month going forward. Viewers will be able to tune into The Ring’s Facebook and YouTube pages for simultaneous live streams, which will provide top-notch sound and lighting to showcase Milwaukee’s local artists.

The Ring began operating this past August as a live streaming venue in addition to their recording and rehearsal space accommodations in Walker’s Point. Since then, they’ve hosted a variety of local concerts, including a revamped version of Bublr Bikes’ annual Bublr Bash.

For more information on The Ring and the upcoming concert series, visit The Ring page of Kneeverland Productions website.