The Unmoved Movers' Original Classic Rock

Original music is always a harder sell than covering other’s work, especially in cities that aren’t known as major music centers, but when you do happen to get it right, the satisfaction of having your own work appreciated is a far greater reward. The Unmoved Movers, a Milwaukee area rock band, is now beginning to see just how well their original songs can stand out on their own.

Founded by bassist Ryan Keland and drummer Al Sumner two years ago as a creative outlet for a couple of guys in high stress, corporate jobs, The Unmoved Movers (the name is a takeoff on Aristotle’s philosophy, framed as the start of something, with a nod to Iggy Pop), recently released their first CD and are set to take things further. Adding guitarist Steve Retlick also convinced them that they were on the right path.

“All three of us are basically classic-rock fans” Keland explains, “and so when Steve came in to audition and started playing the REM song, “Superman,” we were like, ‘That’s it.’ So right away, that’s what we really connected on.”

On their new CD, Move, the influence of REM, Tom Petty, The Byrds and other similar sounding bands can readily be heard. Songs like “Everybody Knows” and “Next Big Thing” could have easily been outtakes from the Sweetheart of the Rodeo sessions, with tight harmonies, crisp, tight guitar playing and clear, strong vocals. Other standouts include “Out of Reach,” its theme of yearning carried along solidly by a rootsy, Midwestern-styled rhythm, and “Midnight Ride,” with memories of a fallen comrade brought back by the roar of a Harley-Davidson running in the night.

Keland explains their dedication toward their own songwriting as a paramount feature of their band. “One of our founding principles was that we wanted to do original music, and we all wanted to sing. We didn’t want anybody just playing their instrument. If you’re there on stage taking up space, you’re going to sing,” he jokes.

In addition to their dedication to developing their own songs, The Unmoved Movers has some loftier goals as well. They’re always looking for like-minded musicians who support each other and would like to see a thriving local music scene allowing for more original artists, as well as more venues to play. Many of their gigs are in the north suburbs of Milwaukee and they’re convinced that the area could support a larger, more varied and original music scene.

“Maybe we can find a few bands and some venues and make something happen,” Keland adds, “that’s our target. The area has a lot going on; it’s got a lot of supportive people and the right properties, but how do you tap into that and get something going? That’s what we’re trying to figure out.

“When playing out, we’ll throw in a couple of covers to make sure people are really engaged and that,” Keland continues, “but we’re really interested in writing our own music. If you have an extra hour or two in a given week, what would you rather do, learn another cover or write a new song? We always pick writing a new song, and that’s what’s fun for us.”

Writing, rehearsing and then bringing original material to a live audience is really the focal point of this band’s existence. Keland describes their ideal scenario and desired reward.

“There is nothing better that walking into someplace and hearing a band doing songs that are their own and being totally engrossed in it, thinking ‘wow, that’s cool!’ That’s like a real moment. That’s the kind of thing we aim for, but it’s hard to always get to that. We’re taking a big, winding path to that level of gratification.”

The Unmoved Movers will play at the Washington County Fair Park for the Park Eats & Treats festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m., and at Traditions Pub in nearby Fillmore, later that day at 9 p.m.