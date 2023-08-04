Trailblazing Talent: Unveiling Sirquinton Gladney

× Expand Photo: Sirquinton Gladney Sirquinton Gladney Sirquinton Gladney

Meet Sirquinton Gladney, a music producer, certified audio engineer, videographer, graphic designer and founder of Best of the Best Entertainment and Shut Up & Hustle. Gladney is based here in Milwaukee and has been making tremendous efforts to bring independent artists to the forefront. He has created a platform for Milwaukee hip hop artists to gain exposure and manifest meaningful connections. Today, we are highlighting this hidden gem.

Born and raised here in Milwaukee, Gladney started Best of the Best Entertainment as an outlet for entrepreneurs. It came at a time when he realized the tiers of the music and entertainment business. “I was inquisitive about learning, I watched other artists such as Tavis Smiley, Donnie Simpson, and Ryan Seacrest as well as television shows like MTV Raps, The Breakfast Club, and Drink Champs.” Gladney wanted to provide services to independent artists such as marketing, apparel, graphic design, photography, promotion, etc. “I did a lot of freelance work with many local and global talents, did the research on how to start an LLC and the journey began.”

Gladney started to develop a clientele before he began his business but chose to create an LLC to make everything official. “I’ve had the pleasure to interview and work with Icewear Vezzo, Kaylee Crossfire and Jazmine Tyler. I engineered and produced Mill-Ticket 3278’s song, ‘I Might Be,’ and it was placed by NBA 2K.” Best of the Best Entertainment has reached over 7,000 followers on Instagram and has given local artists the ability to be whoever they desire in the local hip hop scene. Lastly, Gladney aspires to work with icons such as Beyoncé, John Ridley, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

When asked what inspires him, Gladney said his family and stated, “I want to leave them something to be proud of.”

Navigating His Career

As Gladney surpassed milestones in his career, he experienced a fair share of challenges as well. Maintaining motivation and knowing if someone is genuine has given Gladney a new perspective about how to navigate his career, which he aspires to expand to other continents. Some people may not be aware of the challenges that come with being in the entertainment business, especially when you’re building a name for yourself. Staying motivated can be difficult because it requires knowing your ‘why’ and being open to the journey. As for knowing if someone is genuine, you have to pay attention to their actions and words because honest people will show you who they are the first time.

Aside from the obstacles, Gladney has persevered. Coming up later this year, Gladney is in collaboration with Dante Chestnut Sr., CEO of DAMG Ent., Don Alesante Fashions, and Donnie D Stylez to put on a showcase for the “Singers, Songwriters, & Producers online competition.”

In conclusion, Gladney leaves us with some inspirational advice, “Always keep God first. Continue to educate yourself in your craft while pursuing your dreams. Give back to your community which may inspire others to follow in your footsteps along the way.” If you want to get in touch with Sirquinton, visit bestofthebesttv.com, or if you prefer Facebook, search Best of the Best Entertainment and on Instagram search for Best of the Best MKE.